Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

CEDAR FALLS — The University of Northern Iowa has announced its spring 2022 graduates. Area students earning degrees from UNI are listed alphabetically by their hometowns with degree and major included. An asterisk () before their name indicates graduated with honors – cum laude; () graduated with high honors – magna cum laude; () graduated with highest honors – summa cum laude.

Arlington – Marrah Burrack, BA Psychology; Kaitlyn Rausch, BA Recreation Tour and Nonprofit Leadership

Brandon – Mary McCoy, BS Manufacturing Engineering Technology: Metal Casting

Elkader – Kristi Eberhardt, BA Communication/Digital Media: Digital Media Production; Carter Haught, BA Psychology

Fairbank – Elizabeth Deutmeyer, BA Recreation Tourism and Nonprofit Leadership; Maddison Jackson, BA Elementary Education; Riley Little, BA Technology Management

Hawkeye — Jessica Boess, BSW Social Work

Hazleton – Lani Alber, BA psychology

Independence – Allison Doyle, BA Management Information Systems: IS Development, Management: Organizational Leadership; Sara Kimball, MAE Special Education: Instructional; Nolan Meyer, BA Movement and Exercise Science; Tyler Ohl, BA Criminology and Criminal Justice, History; Sydney Ohrt, BA Management: Human Resource Management

Jesup – Payton Joblinske, MSW Social Work: Advanced Standing: Trauma Informed Practice Specialization; Valerie Rinken, BA Biology; Christopher Weber, MSW Social Work: Foundation: Trauma Informed Practice Specialization

Lamont – Kara Harris-Zumhof, BA Management: Human Resource Management; Maranda Rathe, BA Textile and Apparel

Oelwein – Megan Rex, BA Mathematics Teaching; Emma Schmidt, BA English Teaching; Ryann Studebaker, BA Psychology

Ossian — Marin Ehler, BA Movement and Exercise Science: Exercise Science

Strawberry Point – Lucas Corbett, BS Geography-Geographic information Science: Environmental Science and Policy

Sumner – Jenna Brandt, BA Movement and Exercise Science; Mariah Nuss, BA Athletic Training & Rehabilitation Studies; Allison Pleggenkuhle, MA Counseling: School Counseling; Nolan Rochford, BA English; Carter Seitsinger, BA Biology

Wadena – Anna Torkelson, BA Management: Human Resource Management

Waucoma – Cole Carolan, BA English Teaching; Nathan Mueterthies, MA Accounting; Cassie Stange, BSW Social Work

West Union – Madison Imoehl, MSW Social Work: Advanced Standing: Trauma Informed Practice Specialization

Winthrop – Emily Fain, BA Elementary Education

Tags

Trending Food Videos