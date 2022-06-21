CEDAR FALLS — The University of Northern Iowa has announced its spring 2022 graduates. Area students earning degrees from UNI are listed alphabetically by their hometowns with degree and major included. An asterisk () before their name indicates graduated with honors – cum laude; () graduated with high honors – magna cum laude; () graduated with highest honors – summa cum laude.
Arlington – Marrah Burrack, BA Psychology; Kaitlyn Rausch, BA Recreation Tour and Nonprofit Leadership
Brandon – Mary McCoy, BS Manufacturing Engineering Technology: Metal Casting
Elkader – Kristi Eberhardt, BA Communication/Digital Media: Digital Media Production; Carter Haught, BA Psychology
Fairbank – Elizabeth Deutmeyer, BA Recreation Tourism and Nonprofit Leadership; Maddison Jackson, BA Elementary Education; Riley Little, BA Technology Management
Hawkeye — Jessica Boess, BSW Social Work
Hazleton – Lani Alber, BA psychology
Independence – Allison Doyle, BA Management Information Systems: IS Development, Management: Organizational Leadership; Sara Kimball, MAE Special Education: Instructional; Nolan Meyer, BA Movement and Exercise Science; Tyler Ohl, BA Criminology and Criminal Justice, History; Sydney Ohrt, BA Management: Human Resource Management
Jesup – Payton Joblinske, MSW Social Work: Advanced Standing: Trauma Informed Practice Specialization; Valerie Rinken, BA Biology; Christopher Weber, MSW Social Work: Foundation: Trauma Informed Practice Specialization
Lamont – Kara Harris-Zumhof, BA Management: Human Resource Management; Maranda Rathe, BA Textile and Apparel
Oelwein – Megan Rex, BA Mathematics Teaching; Emma Schmidt, BA English Teaching; Ryann Studebaker, BA Psychology
Ossian — Marin Ehler, BA Movement and Exercise Science: Exercise Science
Strawberry Point – Lucas Corbett, BS Geography-Geographic information Science: Environmental Science and Policy
Sumner – Jenna Brandt, BA Movement and Exercise Science; Mariah Nuss, BA Athletic Training & Rehabilitation Studies; Allison Pleggenkuhle, MA Counseling: School Counseling; Nolan Rochford, BA English; Carter Seitsinger, BA Biology
Wadena – Anna Torkelson, BA Management: Human Resource Management
Waucoma – Cole Carolan, BA English Teaching; Nathan Mueterthies, MA Accounting; Cassie Stange, BSW Social Work
West Union – Madison Imoehl, MSW Social Work: Advanced Standing: Trauma Informed Practice Specialization
Winthrop – Emily Fain, BA Elementary Education