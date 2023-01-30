CEDAR FALLS — The University of Northern Iowa has released the list of 2022 fall graduates.
Area students are listed by hometowns.
Elkader — Michael Conduff, BA mathematics; Ellie Kuehl, BA psychology
Independence — Clifford Baldwin, BA, movement and exercise science; Lydia Butters, BA mathematics teaching; Kelsey Cain, BSW social work; Michael Dinger, BA computer science; Allyson Hearn, BA elementary education; Marissa Heth, MAE principalship; Karlie Michael, BA elementary education; Jaxon Miller, BA accounting, finance: financial management
Jesup — Noa Marting, BA elementary education
Oelwein — Dillon Arndt, BA marketing: advertising and digital media; Drew Becker, BA psychology; Amanda Tafolla, BA interior design
Ossian — Blake Hageman, BA movement and exercise science: sport psychology
Readlyn — Joseph Burke, BA psychology; Abby Sheppard, BA elementary education; Damian Spratt, BS technology and engineering education-teaching, and BA general studies
Strawberry Point — Kayla Kraemer, BA public health and education: women’s health
Sumner — Krayton Allen, BA physical education-teaching
West Union — Courtney Koch, BA early childhood education
Winthrop — Vaughn Coleman, BA management: business administration, marketing: advertising and digital media
