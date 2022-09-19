FAYETTE — Upper Iowa University has announced its dean’s list for the 2022 summer semester. To be honored, a student must have earned a minimum 3.50 grade point average and be enrolled as a full-time student.
Area students achieving academic honor with inclusion on the dean’s list are named alphabetically by hometowns.
Dunkerton – Justina Snyder
Jesup – Tina Delagardelle, Taylor Hansen, Kelsey McLeod, Kristin Sadler
Independence – Brittany Beyer, Coleen Dvorak, Kenzie Fischels, Shana Stiefel
Volga – Rebecca Fettkether
