DUBUQUE — Clarke University is proud to announce that 191 students earned a spot on the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester. The list recognizes full-time Clarke students who have earned a 3.65 grade-point average or above, on a 4.0 scale, with a minimum of 12 graded hours. The university joins families in congratulating these students on their hard work.
Samantha Kane of Fairbank, and Taryn E. Nolting of Independence earned academic recognition with inclusion in the Clarke University Fall 2022 Dean’s List.