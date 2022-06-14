DUBUQUE — Samantha Kane of Fairbank and Jayeden M. Leisinger Rice of Rowley have earned academic excellence with inclusion in the spring dean’s list at Clarke University, Dubuque. The list recognizes full-time Clarke students who have earned a 3.65 GPS or above on a 4.0 scale, with a minimum of 12 graded hours.
Founded in 1843 by the Sisters of Charity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Clarke University is located near the Mississippi River in Dubuque.
Academic offerings include more than 50 undergraduate majors and minors, 10 pre-professional programs, six graduate degree programs, and the CareerPLUS professional development micro course program.