AMES — Approximately 9,500 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the spring semester 2022 dean’s list. Students named to the dean’s list must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.

Students are listed by their hometowns with class year and course of study included.

Arlington — Anna Hamlett, 2, Animal Ecology; Mitchell Paul Hayes, 4, Construction Engineering

Aurora — Jackson J. Vande Vorde, 4, Agricultural Systems Technology

Brandon — Maurissa Karlana Higgins, 4, Physics; Emily Ann Nejdl, 4, Industrial Engineering; Sarah E. Vandewalle, 4, Veterinary Medicine

Calmar — Celia Judith Neuzil, 3, Animal Ecology; Helen Elizabeth Neuzil, 4, Psychology; Andrew Michael Wagner, 4, Mechanical Engineering; Kayla Marie Walter, 4, Accounting

Clermont — Kennedy Taylor White, 4, Criminal Justice

Elgin — Tatum Mae Kahler, 4, Agricultural and Life Sciences Education

Fairbank — Erika Kay Jeanes, 4, Kinesiology and Health; Melody Jo Kayser, 3, Graphic Design; Kaylee Jean Kleitsch, 3, Agriculture and Society

Hawkeye — Jaedyn Le Winter, 4, Animal Science

Hazleton — Adam J. Deaner, 4, Agricultural Systems Technology; Sydney Marie Etten, 3, Agriculture and Society

Independence — Alma H. Cashen, 4, Supply Chain Management; Emily Coonrad, 3, Software Engineering; Maria Claire Crawford, 4, Geology; Connor Wood Davison, 3, Genetics (AGLS); Megan Renea Gee, 4, Mechanical Engineering; Joshua Aaron Hunter, 4, Business Economics; Dante Q. Kayser-Appleby, 4, Management; Mckenna Paige Kirchhoff, 4, Graphic Design; Keegan James Zimmerly, 3, Animal Science

Jesup — Luke Michael Becker, 4, Management Information Systems; Breanne Marie Fischels, 4, English; Mitch Andrew Harting, 4, Agricultural Studies; Brent Mitchel Martin, 3, Physics; Zoe Isabelle Miller, 3, Dietetics (H SCI); Zachary Andrew Nie, 4, Forestry; Dylan James Roth, 3, Forestry; Kaylee Thoma, 4, Human Development and Family Studies; Samantha Ann Zaputil, 3, Public Relations

Oelwein — Olivia Jean Cummings, 3, Psychology; Ashley Rose Kullmer, 4, Liberal Studies; Brandon Ray McClain, 4, Economics; Merek Allen Moeller, 4, Agricultural Systems Technology; Brent Patrick Simpson, 4, Supply Chain Management; Natalie Joel Stasi, 3, Elementary Education

Ossian — Makayla Marie Hageman, 4, Agricultural Business

Postville — Jose Carlo Hernandez, 2, Construction Engineering; Haley Marie Palas, 2, Animal Science

Rowley — Sarah Elizabeth Collison, 4, Advertising; Marissa Ann Robinson, 4, Accounting

Stanley — Kaitlyn Sue Baerg, 4, Animal Science; Nicholas Ray Dittmer, 4, Agricultural Systems Technology

Sumner — Justin Reid Dillon, 4, Agricultural Engineering; Shane Patrick Duffy, 4, Animal Science; Anna Katharina Schwake, 2, Biochemistry

Waucoma — Raegan Marie Kime, 3, Agriculture and Society; Alicia Karinne Klimesh, 4, Linguistics

West Union — Joshua Drake Deluca, 4, Marketing; Savannah Jeanne Halva, 4, Financial Counseling and Planning; Megan Raeann Kueker, 4, Agricultural and Life Sciences Education

Westgate — Jalyn Rose Brownell, 3, Veterinary Medicine

Winthrop — Cole Marcus Bowden, 2, Agronomy; Natalie Jane Svoboda, 4, Graphic Design

