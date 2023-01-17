CALMAR — Northeast Iowa Community College (NICC) has announced its fall dean’s list for 2022.
Area students earning academic recognition for inclusion on the dean’s list are given in alphabetical order by their hometowns.
Arlington — Marlene Franzen, Hunter Thompson, Laine Weston
Calmar — Isaiah Barness, Nathan Davis, Philip French, Josie Tieskoetter, Billie Wagner
Castalia — Chris Wagner
Clermont — Kerigan Alexander, Alexis Steffens
Edgewood — Claire Aulwes, McKenna Jaster, Hallie Mentzer
Elgin — Emily Hallberg, Kole Johnson, Jacob Leuchtenmacher, Katelyn Randall, Ella Schupbach
Elkader — Alyson Feickert, Peyton Finley, Carly Kluesner, Sierra Sheber
Fayette — Justine Cowley, Jeff Muzingo, Abagail Squires
Fort Atkinson — Hailey Elsbernd, Megan Hageman, Morgan Kleve, Russell Nieman, Jacqlyn Schmitt, Troy Schmitt
Hawkeye — Addison Chapman, Casey Schreck
Hazleton — Alan Streittmatter
Lawler — Erin Busta
Maynard — Elizabeth Streif
Oran — Isabelle Devore
Ossian — Evan Ellingson, Aubrey Hoffert, Luke Knutson, Anna Langreck, Rachel Meyer, Jt Monroe, Dawson Wenthold
Postville — Karissa Loera, Kristen McGeough
Spillville — Emma Fisher, Hailey Riehle
Stanley — Ethan Smith
Sumner — Brennan Duffy
Waucoma — Calvin Bodensteiner, Olivia Snyder
West Union — Claire Britt, Nicholas Koch, Marcus Kriener, Olivia Maklenburg, Kasydi Meyer, Kaleb White, Sydney Wurzer
