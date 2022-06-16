IOWA CITY — More than 4,000 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa were named to the dean’s list for the 2022 spring semester. Dean’s list status was earned by 714 first year undergraduates during the 2022 spring semester at Iowa, only 1,268 second year students, only 1,559 third year students, and only 2,045 fourth year students.
Students are listed below by their hometowns, year at Iowa, college within the university and field of study.
Clermont — Rezner Buhr, third year, College of Nursing, Nursing
Dunkerton — Holden Gillespie, third year, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Criminology, Law and Justice
Elgin — Miranda Johansen, second year, Carver College of Medicine, Radiation Sciences; Sophia Leuck, third year, Tippie College of Business, Management
Fairbank — Emma Cutsforth, second year, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Political Science; Asa Kelley, first year, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Elementary Education Interest; Aubrey Stacey, fourth year, Carver College of Medicine, Radiation Sciences; Elsie VanDaele, fourth year, Tippie College of Business, Management
Hawkeye — Megan Chapman, fourth year, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Health and Human Physiology
Independence — Craig Bantz, first year, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Cinema; Abigail Davis, third year, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Psychology; Andrew Evans, fourth year, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Psychology; Sydney Hearn, third year, Tippie College of Business, Finance; Keira Hellenthal, first year, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Art; Kira Reed, fourth year, College of Nursing, Nursing; Parker Sweeney, fourth year, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Pre-Business
Masonville — Hannah Wenger, third year, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, History
Oelwein — Joshua Peterson, fourth year, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Biology
Ossian — Carver Conway, fourth year, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Communication Studies
Readlyn — Cassidy Brunscheon, fourth year, Tippie College of Business, Marketing; Brandi Marticoff, fourth year, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Speech and Hearing Science
Stanley — Samantha Frost, fourth year, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Ancient Civilization
Waucoma — Marisa Mueterthies, third year, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Nursing
West Union — Zander Britt of West Union, second year, College of Engineering, Mechanical Engineering
Westgate — Emma Wedemeier, fourth year, College of Public Health, Public Health
Winthrop — Madison McMurrin, third year, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Psychology; Nicole Pettinger, third year, College of Nursing, Nursing
Guidelines for inclusion on the list are:
Undergraduate students in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, the College of Education, the College of Engineering, the Tippie College of Business, and University College who achieve a grade-point average (GPA) of 3.50 or higher on 12 semester hours or more of UI graded coursework during a given semester or summer session and who have no semester hours of “I” (incomplete) or “O” (no grade reported) during the same semester are recognized by inclusion on the dean’s list for that semester
Undergraduate students in the Roy J. and Lucille A. Carver College of Medicine with fewer than 12 semester hours of graded credit, if deemed appropriate by the college
College of Nursing students participating in clinical courses who have a total of 12 semester hours of earned credit, with eight semester hours of graded credit with a GPA of 3.50 or higher
About the U of Iowa
As a top global university, Iowa is the ideal destination for learning, discovery, and innovation. With over 200 areas of study to choose from, students are encouraged to mix and match majors, minors, and certificates to earn a degree that reflects their unique interests.