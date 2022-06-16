IOWA CITY — More than 1,000 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa named to the president’s list for the 2022 spring semester. The president’s list was established in the fall of 1983 to recognize academic excellence.
President’s list status was earned by only 73 first-year undergraduates during the 2022 spring semester at Iowa; only 199 second-year students; only 285 third-year students; and only 464 fourth-year students.
In order to be included on the list, a student must have a minimum 4.0 grade-point average (4.0 is an A) in all academic subjects for the fall 2021 semester, and a minimum of nine graded hours with a 4.0 grade-point average (4.0 is an A) in all academic subjects for the spring semester.
Brandon — Michael Higgins, third year, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Psychology; Noreasa Higgins, fourth year, College of Education, English Education
Dunkerton — Tatiana Myers, fourth year, College of Nursing, Major: Nursing
Independence — Dalton Bantz, third year, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Cinema
Winthrop — Natalie Schloss, second year, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Speech and Hearing Science