DUBUQUE — The University of Dubuque congratulates the following students on being appointed to the fall semester 2021 academic dean’s list.
To be named to the dean’s list, a student must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale for that semester.
Those achieving academic excellence include Kade Korsi and Payton McHone of Jesup; Dawson Wirtz of Maynard; Lauren Griffith of Waukon; Regan Griffith of West Union.
