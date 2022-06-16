DUBUQUE — The University of Dubuque congratulates the following area students on being appointed to the spring semester 2022 academic dean’s list: Payton McHone of Jesup and Regan Griffith of West Union.
Full-time students in good academic standing (registered for and having earned 12 or more letter grade credits for the term) who earn a term grade point average of 3.5 or above and who do not have any grades of incomplete for the term are named to the dean’s list. Dean’s list is awarded for the fall and spring semesters only and may be awarded retroactively.
About the University of Dubuque
The University of Dubuque is a private university offering undergraduate, graduate, and theological seminary degrees as well as other educational opportunities with the intention of educating and forming the whole person. Founded in 1852, UD is home to more than 2,000 students. Visit www.dbq.edu.