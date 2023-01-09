WAVERLY — Wartburg College has recognized 474 students who were named to the 2022 fall term dean’s list.
Those achieving academic excellence with inclusion on the dean’s list are listed here alphabetically by hometowns:
WAVERLY — Wartburg College has recognized 474 students who were named to the 2022 fall term dean's list.
Those achieving academic excellence with inclusion on the dean's list are listed here alphabetically by hometowns:
Brandon — Adeline Nabholz
Dundee — Samantha Anderson
Dunkerton — Kaden Behrens, Bethany Christians, Brianna Lingenfelter and Brittany Lingenfelter
Fairbank — Katie Sauerbrei
Fayette — Hunter Kelly
Independence — Lauryn Henderson and Kaleb Lamphier
Oelwein — Kennedy Lape
Ossian — Brinna Ehler
Sumner — Kaylyn Hoth and Ethan Schellhorn
Winthrop — Olivia Donlea
The list honors students who earned a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or above in at least four course credits during the term. Three of the four course credits have to be graded with a traditional letter grade.
Wartburg, a four-year liberal arts college internationally recognized for community engagement, enrolls 1,444 students. Wartburg is affiliated with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America and named after the castle in Germany where Martin Luther took refuge disguised as a knight during the stormy days of the Reformation while translating the Bible from Greek into German.
