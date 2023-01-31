WATERLOO — The administration and faculty of Allen College are pleased to congratulate students named to the Allen College Dean’s List at the completion of the fall semester of the 2022 — 2023 academic year.
Bachelor’s and Associate’s students named to the Allen College Dean’s List must complete at least 12 semester hours and achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or above.
Students are listed alphabetically by their hometowns with majors included.
Dunkerton — Kacey Fettkether, Nursing-BSN; Morgan Weepie, Nursing-BSN
Elkader — Deserai Weber, Nursing-BSN
Fairbank — Katelynn Sauerbrei, Nursing-BSN
Fredericksburg — Karee Schult, Public Health
Independence — Donald Frank, Radiography; Brooke Petersen, Nursing-BSN; Kaleigh Tuetken, Nursing-BSN; Jennifer Wheetley, Nursing-BSN
Jesup — Shaye Caldwell, Nursing-BSN
Oelwein — Katie Rueber, Nursing-BSN
Readlyn — Carley Schmit, Nursing-BSN
Allen College is Iowa’s second-largest college of nursing. In addition to nursing degrees at all levels, Allen College also offers an Associate Degree in Radiography, Bachelor of Health Science Degrees in Medical Imaging, Medical Lab Science, Public Health, Diagnostic Medical Sonography, a Master of Science degree in Occupational Therapy, a Doctor of Education degree and a Doctor of Physical Therapy degree.