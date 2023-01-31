Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

WATERLOO — The administration and faculty of Allen College are pleased to congratulate students named to the Allen College Dean’s List at the completion of the fall semester of the 2022 — 2023 academic year.

Bachelor’s and Associate’s students named to the Allen College Dean’s List must complete at least 12 semester hours and achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or above.

Tags

Trending Food Videos