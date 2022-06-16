DECORAH — Luther College announces outstanding undergraduates who have been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester.
Madi Ondrashek of Calmar, Sam Wilson of Calmar, Carson Ward of Elgin, and Cyrus Butters of Independence have achieved academic excellence with inclusion on the dean’s list.
To be named to the list, a student must earn a semester grade point average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale and must complete at least 12 credit hours with 10 hours of conventional grades (A, B, C, D).
Luther College is home to about 1,800 undergraduates. The academic programs, experiential approach to learning, and welcoming community inspire students to learn actively, live purposefully, and lead courageously for a lifetime of impact. Learn more at luther.edu.