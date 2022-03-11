AMES — The following area students are ranked among the top 2 percent of students in their college at Iowa State University.
Arlington — Gabrielle Moellers, senior, Ivy College of Business
Calmar — Celia Neuzil, sophomore, College of Agriculture and Life Sciences
Independence — Connor Davison, junior, College of Agriculture and Life Sciences
Oelwein — Merek Moeller, junior, College of Agriculture and Life Sciences
Postville — Jose Hernandez, sophomore, College of Engineering
Stanley — Nicholas Dittmer, junior, College of Agriculture and Life Sciences