IOWA CITY — The University of Iowa awarded almost 1,800 undergraduate, graduate and professional students degrees at the close of the 2021 fall semester. Ten percent of the undergraduates graduated with multiple degrees and, as a group, undergraduates accumulated a 3.16 grade point average during their stay at Iowa.
Kanyon Cooksley of Independence was one of only 73 UI fall grads to earn two degrees. Cooksley graduated from the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences with Bachelor of Arts degrees in Journalism and Mass Communication, and Sports Studies.
Other area students earning degrees are listed by hometowns.
Fort Atkinson — Christian McPhetridge, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, BS in Sport and Recreation Management
Hazleton — Austin Duffy, College of Engineering, BS in Civil Engineering
Independence — Ericka Barloon, College of Education, BA in Music Education; Ashlei Cashen, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; BA in Enterprise Leadership; Kylee Cooksley, Graduate College, Doctor of Physical Therapy; Cindy Huang, Graduate College, MS in Business Analytics
Jesup — Stacy Holthaus McRae, College of Nursing; BSN in Nursing-RN
Oelwein — Emmy Weig, Graduate College, MA in Teaching and Learning