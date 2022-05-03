Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

PELLA — Central College students and donors were recognized during the annual scholarship dinner.

Cassidy Frana of Calmar received the Donald V. Meyer Mathematics Scholarship for the 2021-22 academic year for a high commitment to academic achievement. Frana is a member of the class of 2022 at Central.

Samuel Staley of Jesup received the Journey Scholarship for the 2021-22 academic year for a high commitment to academic achievement. Staley is a member of the class of 2023 at Central.

Jaida Houge of Aurora received the John and Marilynn Poole Scholarship and the Journey Scholarship for the 2021-22 academic year for a high commitment to academic achievement. Houge is a member of the class of 2023 at Central in Pella.

Cassandra Moss of West Union received the Journey Scholarship for the 2021-22 academic year for a high commitment to academic achievement. Moss is a member of the class of 2024 at Central.

Sarah Smith of Sumner received the Dr. John Wesselink Scholarship for the 2021-22 academic year for a high commitment to academic achievement. Smith is a member of the class of 2025 at Central.

Alexis Hesse of Cedar Falls received the John Grooters Scholarship for the 2021-22 academic year for a high commitment to academic achievement. Hesse is a member of the class of 2025 at Central.

The Scholarship Celebration also recognized the generous alumni, parents, friends, faculty and staff who support scholarships for Central students. A video was shown during the dinner highlighting Central’s newest endowed scholarship. It may be accessed at central.edu/perkins-scholarship.

Tags

Trending Food Videos