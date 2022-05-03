PELLA — Central College students and donors were recognized during the annual scholarship dinner.
Cassidy Frana of Calmar received the Donald V. Meyer Mathematics Scholarship for the 2021-22 academic year for a high commitment to academic achievement. Frana is a member of the class of 2022 at Central.
Samuel Staley of Jesup received the Journey Scholarship for the 2021-22 academic year for a high commitment to academic achievement. Staley is a member of the class of 2023 at Central.
Jaida Houge of Aurora received the John and Marilynn Poole Scholarship and the Journey Scholarship for the 2021-22 academic year for a high commitment to academic achievement. Houge is a member of the class of 2023 at Central in Pella.
Cassandra Moss of West Union received the Journey Scholarship for the 2021-22 academic year for a high commitment to academic achievement. Moss is a member of the class of 2024 at Central.
Sarah Smith of Sumner received the Dr. John Wesselink Scholarship for the 2021-22 academic year for a high commitment to academic achievement. Smith is a member of the class of 2025 at Central.
Alexis Hesse of Cedar Falls received the John Grooters Scholarship for the 2021-22 academic year for a high commitment to academic achievement. Hesse is a member of the class of 2025 at Central.
The Scholarship Celebration also recognized the generous alumni, parents, friends, faculty and staff who support scholarships for Central students. A video was shown during the dinner highlighting Central’s newest endowed scholarship. It may be accessed at central.edu/perkins-scholarship.