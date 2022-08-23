CALMAR — Area students are among recent summer graduates of Northeast Iowa Community College (NICC) at Calmar/Peosta. They are listed alphabetically by hometowns.
Arlington — Marlene Franzen, Laine Weston
CALMAR — Area students are among recent summer graduates of Northeast Iowa Community College (NICC) at Calmar/Peosta. They are listed alphabetically by hometowns.
Arlington — Marlene Franzen, Laine Weston
Calmar — Miranda Quandahl
Clermont — Erica Henning, Sadie McGee
Colesburg — Jake Jones
Dundee — Claire Demmer
Elgin — Alex Tweed
Elkader — Amber Becker
Oelwein — Jennifer Arthur-Markey
Postville — Audry Fahey, Rubin Meyer, Sania Torres
Strawberry Point — Walker Schulte
Sumner — Isabell Eitel, Rebecca Paulus
West Union — Jackson Blue
