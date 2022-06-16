Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

WAVERLY — Wartburg College has recognized 454 students who were named the 2022 winter/may term dean’s list.

Those honored are listed alphabetically by hometowns.

Aurora — Brianna Higgins

Dunkerton — Bethany Christians and Brianna Lingenfelter

Fayette — Hunter Kelly

Independence — Dylan Erdelt, Lauryn Henderson and Kaleb Lamphier

Oelwein — ChyAnne Slick

Sumner — Kaylyn Hoth and Ethan Schellhorn

Winthrop — Olivia Donlea and James Mossman

The list honors students who earned a cumulative grade-point average of 3.5 or above in at least five course credits during the terms. Four of the five course credits must be graded with a traditional letter grade.

Wartburg students take four courses during winter term, which runs from January through April, and one course during the one-month May term.

Wartburg, a four-year liberal arts college internationally recognized for community engagement, enrolls 1,543 students.

