WAVERLY — Wartburg College has recognized 454 students who were named the 2022 winter/may term dean’s list.
Those honored are listed alphabetically by hometowns.
Aurora — Brianna Higgins
Dunkerton — Bethany Christians and Brianna Lingenfelter
Fayette — Hunter Kelly
Independence — Dylan Erdelt, Lauryn Henderson and Kaleb Lamphier
Oelwein — ChyAnne Slick
Sumner — Kaylyn Hoth and Ethan Schellhorn
Winthrop — Olivia Donlea and James Mossman
The list honors students who earned a cumulative grade-point average of 3.5 or above in at least five course credits during the terms. Four of the five course credits must be graded with a traditional letter grade.
Wartburg students take four courses during winter term, which runs from January through April, and one course during the one-month May term.
Wartburg, a four-year liberal arts college internationally recognized for community engagement, enrolls 1,543 students.