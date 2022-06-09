I’m very excited to open this week’s column about the completed facelift of the jet out to City Park. It’s been a long time coming and everything fell into place last week. The acid wash and the stripping of the jet’s old decals went as expected by Daryl and Seger Gott of Maynard. That opened the way for employees of Dita’s Signs & Designs from Sumner to place all the shiny – bright new decals. What a transformation! I hope you all get a chance to see the jet up close. So that completes phase one. Now on to phase two and three anticipated yet this summer. More good things coming at “Jet Plaza.” Watch this space.
* * *
The weather was somewhat uncooperative for the Oelwein Celebration, but the organizers did a wonderful work-around, to keep most functions and events up and running. The rain stopped five minutes before the parade was to start. Someone had some pull!
The Celebration Committee members put in so many hours through the year making this happen for us. It won’t be long before they will start meeting on next year’s event. Thank you all for your very hard work.
* * *
Miss Peggy Sherrets, the Pool Boss, said the Oelwein Aquatic Center is going great with the exceptions of a few mechanical hiccups. Swim lessons are starting soon so kids, get signed up for them right away. Did you know you can rent the pool after hours for your special event? Stop at the pool or call 319-238-8160 for reservations and details.
* * *
The Oelwein Daily Register ran a story May 30, 2002, about the community coming together to build the “Children’s Garden.” It stated close to 700 local volunteers had signed up for various hours of work over a one-week period to construct the massive wood playground structures adjacent to Little Husky Learning Center. The front-page story pictured volunteers gathering stacks of precut lumber and carrying them to the appropriate locations designated by on site engineers.
Last week, almost 20 years to the day, demolition began on the old playground made of boards and timbers. Now stacked helter-skelter is a pile of debris that once was the source of “pretend and imagination.” The school system is making room for another children’s playground. This year’s model is made of durable (hopefully recycled) plastic, in the promise of getting another 20 years of fun and frolic and stretching yet again, the imagination of a whole new generation of youthful explorers.
* * *
I’m not sure what category this next story falls in but when you’re around town you pick up some interesting tidbits. After a recent Legion and Legion Auxiliary meeting, I happened to be talking to Lois Purdy who at 93 is still very active in the Legion family. In our group conversation many shared with her how amazed they were she has stayed so active at that age. Then she informed us that all five of her siblings are still alive, all live in their own homes and all still drive. Her older brother is 98 and the baby of the family is 84. Boy, talk about good genes.
Lois Purdy, you go girl!
* * *
Next Tuesday, June 14, is Flag Day and Legion member Duane Larson will be conducting his yearly flag retirement ceremony. Soiled and worn flags accumulated through the year by residents are ceremonially retired by burning them with dignity and honor. This program is a wonderful way to teach our children the importance of respecting our nation’s flag. The event will begin at 6 p.m. near the Legion garage. If you love our flag, this is a great opportunity to join other like-minded Americans in giving Old Glorys, a final salute.
* * *
It’s always a great week to show your love of our country!