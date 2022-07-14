Around Town

We are adding bricks in our KIA section on the north side of the obelisk at Veterans Park to include other Oelwein soldiers who have died while serving their country. Most of the existing bricks there were for service members killed in action (KIA), but some died in (other than combat) related deaths while actively serving. These include Shawn Lau, Terry Chase, Salvador Hernandez, and Robert Offenburger. We will also honor Nabor Tafolla and David Michael who were killed in Vietnam and Seth Garceau who was killed in action in Iraq. Hernandez, Offenburger and Chase were killed in plane crashes while in transit to other locations. Lau was killed in a training exercise in Panama.
These soldiers deserve special recognition for their sacrifice.
* * *
Donna Barr of Freeport, Illinois, contacted me about purchasing a brick for her late husband, Terry Barr. She knew very little about his military life except that he was in the Army, and he was a descendant of the Oelwein family. I did some research of my own and found Terry was an exceptional athlete at OHS in the late 50’s and early 60’s in track and football and he was indeed a great-grandson of the Oelwein founders. His father was John Oelwein Barr, and his grandmother was Lena C. Oelwein Barr.
Anyway, I got off course a little bit, but it was fun and interesting. It forced me to make a trip to Oakdale Cemetery again for a history refresher. If you haven’t ventured out there yet, drive in, go to the far north end and visit the Oelwein family plot. This should be a required history assignment for our children.
* * *
Which is segue to this little tidbit. Stop by the Oelwein Area Historical Museum. I bet they have a LOT of information on the Oelwein family. And much, much more. Note to self … save yourself a lot of work and go to the source at the beginning. I’m told Donna Fauser is the “Oelwein Family” guru. The museum is located one block south of Seventh Street SE on Second Avenue, between the Dairy Queen and Super 8. It is open on Sunday afternoon from 1-4 p.m. through the rest of the summer.
* * *
Dee Brandt is one of many Otter Creek Valor Quilters of Fayette County who are presenting nine Quilts of Valor Friday morning at the Oelwein Legion. I told her how wonderful and thankful I am that there are so many dedicated quilters that volunteer their time to honor and comfort veterans. She told me it is very rewarding for them adding, “Where else can I stay at home, do what I enjoy giving back something to those who have given so much to me?”
* * *
This is the week a replica of the Vietnam Wall is coming to Sumner. It is considered a moving wall because it is presented in several locations around the United States each year. This very well may be as close as you get to this very somber monument. It will include the 58,318 names of those killed in Vietnam. It is a massive undertaking that requires many volunteers. The wall’s presence is in conjunction with Sumner’s Sesquicentennial Celebration. Saturday’s parade (tomorrow, July 16) starts at 10 a.m. and will be led by area Vietnam Veterans. Oelwein will have a contingent in the parade, our VFW and Legionnaires will be participating. There will be closing ceremonies at the Moving Wall at 11:30 Monday morning (July 18), which will include reflections, a 21-gun salute and Taps.
* * *
The Fayette County Fair board will be honoring all veterans with their annual free Veterans breakfast on Thursday morning, July 21, from 7-11 a.m. at the Dance Pavilion at the fairgrounds.
* * *
I got bored Saturday, I happened to look up and noticed the ceiling fan blades looked “furry.” Not the cute, cuddly furry mind you, but the gross furry kind, so I took it upon myself to skin the varmints. Well, I couldn’t just dust the blades clean. I had to do a “blade-ectomy.” Three hours later, I had cleaned two complete ceiling fans, glass globes and fake brass hardware. The astonishing thing was that I didn’t have any parts left over, as usually happens, when I was done (yay- me).
Now there’s a switch to reverse the blade rotation for summer and winter optimal efficiency. I can never remember which is which, so I went to the Google machine to find the answer. Mr. Google said the blades should run counterclockwise in the summer. That was an easy fix. Now comes the stressful part. Peg had been away during my cleaning frenzy. When she got home later in the afternoon, I lead her by the hand to show off my Saturday afternoon productivity. To her I’m sure this was just a step above first grade macaroni art, but then I sweetened the pot by adding my knowledge of the fan rotation efficiency. (I left out the part about the Google machine).
When I explained the theory about summer means counterclockwise, she differed with me and said the blades WERE going clockwise now. After some discussion ($#&%) we agreed to disagree. For the time being we are still living under the same roof, but it was touch and go there for a while. I guess in her clock-world the digit 1 is left of the 12. I hope she doesn’t read this.
Have a great week. Visit the shut-ins and pray for those we have recently lost.