Well, I’m back again but I don’t see a line of interested writers for this job. My ODR bosses, Chris and Deb, haven’t given me the hook yet. Guess we’ll take it one week at a time for now.
Last week was chock-full of events in Oelwein and surrounding communities. The Oelwein High School Pops concert was nothing less than “star studded.” Year after year Darci Fuelling takes the raw talent of her high school students and, in a few short months, sculpts them into STARS! They rocked the Williams Center for the Performing Arts Saturday night.
I’m not on social media because I don’t think I could handle some of the garbage that’s on there. So, if you have an event, a birthday, or an anniversary you would like to promote, email me or call me and I’ll share it with others who read this article. Maybe both of them. (That was a joke… I think) jakpeg@msn.com or 319-283-4546.
The new Williams Center for the Arts staff, co-directors Linda Murphy and Sandie Graf, are starting out this season with a wide variety of shows beginning in August. You may not like everything on this season’s schedule but there IS something for everyone’s entertainment palate: Country, Rock, Broadway, illusionists and Christmas music with a Celtic flair and as they say … “much more.”
Congratulations to Doug McFarlane on his well-deserved, SECOND retirement. He built this Williams Center program from the ground up. He had a vision of bringing big city entertainment home to the Oelwein area and he never lets us down.
What an appropriate honor for Doug and Susan being chosen as Grand Marshals for the 2022 Oelwein Celebration Parade in downtown Oelwein on June 4th.
And while we’re speaking of entertainment, who doesn’t like a hootenanny? Our very own Oelwein Coliseum provides live music every Friday night for a mere free will donation. It’s amazing to see that event center come back to life with a strong, pulsating heart. A heart that makes the rafters reverberate with music and dance again. A heart that reminds us of a place, where long-time relationships began so many years ago. If only the walls could talk!
Graduation time and awards nights are scheduled for many areas high schools. West Central commencement is tonight, Friday the 13th. Try not to over think that one.
Wapsie Valley’s is Sunday, May 15, 2 p.m., Starmont, the same day at 1 p.m., neither are messing around with that Friday the 13th stuff!!
Me-TV is scandalous! Too many young people are watching these reruns and then claiming they remember these old shows. Poppycock, I say! Ask them if they remember Alfalfa, Winky Dink, the Bowery Boys, or Jimmy Olson, or … “Meeska, Mouska, Mouseketeer. Mouse cartoon time now is here!” (I know. I hear some of you saying, “let it go, Jake.”)
The Daddy-Daughter dance was a huge success although ticket sales started out so slow organizers thought they may have to cancel the dance. To their surprise there was a huge line to get in the door on the night of the dance. Over 82 excited daughters, dressed to the nines, with another 82 button-popping Daddies and Grandpas dancing the night away. The pictures in Monday’s ODR were absolutely priceless, and if you want to see more photos of how “cuteness meets pride,” check out the OCAD Facebook page and at oelweindailyregister.com.
A week from today (May 20) is the first Friday of the Odd Rods “Friday night parking!” Walk down memory lane and relive cruising the strip with your honey in the old cars that have been given new life.
This weekend is the Oelwein City Wide garage sale. Let the bargain hunting begin. Fill up your trunk or truck with treasures and be ready to brag to your friends, but not just how cheap you got those items — don’t be afraid to tell the story of your expert negotiating skills. Yep, you still got it!
I found out this week that I was photographed speeding while driving through Strawberry Point in March. It was a seventy-five dollar fine. Am I upset? Nah. If I was speeding, I deserved the ticket. I’ve always believed traffic cameras can save lives. Follow the law and you’ll have no worries. I’m over that and moving on to my next adventure. I’ve always told my kids, if you learn from it, it’s not a mistake.
So much work and planning has already been accomplished by the Oelwein Celebration Committee. With everything I’ve seen scheduled, this event is going to be huge. Keep the weekend of (June 4th) open. Stay in Oelwein, you won’t be disappointed. Anybody that’s anybody will be there. If you’re not there YOU will be missed.
I’m going to throw another plea for help putting up flags at the Woodlawn Cemetery on Saturday, May 21st, 8 a.m. We’ll have the flags, you bring help.
Have a great weekend. Say “HI” to your neighbor, visit a shut in and keep those with serious illnesses in your prayers.