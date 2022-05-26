Good news for a local man advancing in the military. Dan Wegner, son of Barb and the late Wayne Wegner, has been promoted to Sgt. Major in the Army National Guard. SMG Wegner started out in the Marine Corps and made the switch to the Guard 22 years ago. You may remember Sgt 1st Class Wegner being our Memorial Day speaker in 2015. The promotion ceremony was a family affair taking place at Camp Dodge, in Johnston. Daughter Taylor Carey and son Zach participated in the ritual, pinning the new insignias to his cap and chest. It warms my heart to hear about an Oelwein youth growing up to be a successful adult. Congratulations Sgt. Major Wegner. You have made your community proud.
Thanks to a group of enthusiastic volunteers at Woodlawn Cemetery last Saturday morning, this hallowed ground again has taken on national cemetery appearance. The task was made a little better for the volunteers this year with a complement of new lot signs that made distribution of flags to specific areas much easier to locate. Members of the VFW and the American Legion purchased and installed these new signs late last fall.
An upsetting discovery recently found the signs in the Babyland area were stolen through the spring season. It was a calculated theft as the perpetrators removed the signs but strategically left the bolts and nuts that held them to the stakes. Who knows why, perhaps they disagreed with the name Babyland though it’s been that name for many, many years. What did Chubby Checkers say in a song? “How low can you go?”
If you have any information about this, please call me 319-283-4546
Beauty is in the eye of the beholder they say. I love driving around this time of the year. Out in the country you see recently turned fields of rich black dirt against the backdrop of the emerald, green hillsides. The Native Americans nailed it naming this area “Iowa,” translated meaning beautiful land. And even a field of thousands of dandelions can be beautiful. Depending on your mood of the day, are you seeing sea of weeds or a field of a thousand wishes?
A very talented artist, a lady from Davenport, felt a need to extend her sympathy for all Iowa soldiers killed in Iraq. She did this by painting a portrait of all 118 soldiers from Iowa who gave the ultimate sacrifice for their country and mailing them to their families.
A flat package arrived at Oelwein city hall a couple weeks ago. A note inside indicated the lady was having difficulty locating a family member and asked that perhaps the picture could hang at our city hall. She said out of the 118 paintings she’s been able to find all but six of the families. I happened to be at city hall for a meeting and City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger showed me the portrait of Seth Garceau that had arrived, but Dylan knew nothing of the young man’s story. I recognized his image immediately and offered to get this to Seth’s family members. I knew both sets of grandparents and his mother. I took the parcel to my neighbors, Seth’s grandparents, Jens and Joanne Nielsen. They were touched by the gift to their family by this very generous stranger. The gift has now found its way to Seth’s mother, Lori Garceau.
On Saturday afternoon the American Legion Honor Guard will be conducting military graveside services for long-time Oelwein teacher, coach, and Air Force veteran Howard Klatt at Woodlawn Cemetery. We call it an Honor Guard because we want to honor the veteran for their service to our country; but as a uniformed unit, we feel honored and humbled saluting our comrade for the final time, this unselfish American.
The staff at OCCD is still looking for a couple more sponsors for the downtown hanging baskets. The high school FFA worked extra hard this year getting them ready and when we ask you to shop local, it’s doesn’t get more local than a high school classroom. For $50 each you will be sponsoring a beautiful flower basket as a contribution in your name, your business’ name or consider it a memory basket for a loved one.
The program for the Memorial Day events is just about completed. We will be starting out with memorial services at Lake Oelwein at 8 a.m., Floral Hills at 8:30 a.m., Veterans Park at 9 a.m., and the main program at Woodlawn Cemetery at 10 a.m.
Don’t forget the Legion Auxiliary breakfast from 7:30 – 9:30 a.m. Stop in and meet our program speaker Petty Officer Tom Hallberg, all decked out in his “dress whites” uniform of the day.
Despite the unusual weather, spring is finally turning into summer. Proof of that is seeing Ice Cream Junction open and busy. I think that makes it official!
Farewell to Country Cottage. It’s been sold and a new era will begin in a week or so. Thanks for the memories, Dean and Diane. Good luck Becky, you are the best EVER!
Have a great and SAFE Memorial Day weekend. Hope to see many of you Monday morning at Woodlawn Cemetery or at least one of the memorial services AROUND TOWN!