Have you ever driven by one of those humongous windfarms and looked around, mesmerized? Watching all those propellers swirling in rhythm, like synchronized dancers. All going the same direction, all going the same speed. Or maybe they look like soldiers standing at attention, sentinels of the prairie, unyielding in their charge.
Maybe it’s the rebel in me but wouldn’t you like to see one renegade propeller going the opposite direction, maybe a little faster than the others, marching to its own drummer so to speak. Defiant to nature but true to themselves. I probably will never see that happen but I’m going to keep looking.
* * *
I hope many will be able to attend some of the Fayette County Relay for Life events tomorrow evening at Oelwein Husky Track.
To purchase luminarias, contact JoAnn Treptow, 563-637-2428 or Mary Reeder, 319-283-5347. There will also be a silent auction for many fine donated prizes with that money being donated to the American Cancer Society. I know there is at least one incredibly beautiful stained-glass piece a very generous person will be anxious to show off in their window Sunday morning.
I think it’s important we all recognize the devastation that CANCER can bring into our lives. But we also need to celebrate and honor those who have battled and won and say thanks to the often-unsung heroes who have been at their sides.
* * *
The Legion chose June 14th, Flag Day, to share with the public our annual flag retirement ceremony. At the beginning of the ritual Past Commander Duane Larson opened with the customary Pledge of Allegiance, a short prayer, and the bugle rendition of “To the colors,” alerting observers the service would commence.
Each year we collect worn and discarded flags from the public that they have so proudly flown. Usually, we accumulate over 600 flags of some deterioration. We are bound by flag etiquette to destroy them with dignity and honor. Larson has been assigned this task for many years and we promote this ceremony, encouraging the public to witness this solemn patriotic event.
The wind was quite brisk and after the fire progressed, smoke could be seen for several blocks. Legionnaires were at the ready taking turns draping flags over the framed flag holder and doing their best from keeping the errant flags from touching the ground.
There are two depositories for collecting the worn flags through the year. One on the east side of the Legion building and a smaller box at Ace Hardware’s east entrance. Both are emptied frequently as they fill up fast.
* * *
More progress on the major Jet renovation at City Park. We salvaged two street light poles from the city bone yard and Transco generously sandblasted and painted them for us. Miller Construction’s master electrician Kevin Pfohl and his crew got the overhead lights up Wednesday morning. Stop down at night and look. That completes phase one, now on to phase two. This is a decorative concrete pad below the jet with a full color compass stamped in it, with four inground, flush mounted lights pointing up toward the belly of the jet. Phase three will be a historic marker chronicling the story of how the jet was acquired by Walt Saur and Royce King.
We are getting some substantial donations but we’re still looking for more money from the Oelwein community and businesses to complete our Jet Plaza. Contributions can be sent to American Legion “Jet Project,” 108 First St SW, Oelwein. Thank you for your help so far. I think when this is finished this area will draw a lot of visitors.
* * *
I enjoyed reading Caroline Bruehahn’s article on how “Suddenly” our lives are changed. I’m so glad she’s back. Caroline was a very active OWL (Oelwein Writers League) participant before COVID interrupted our daily lifestyle. Her writing is always subtle but brilliant. She often writes about matters we could easily overlook until she brings it to our attention. Her latest contribution in last Saturday’s paper was a good read.
* * *
And this is a perfect segue to tell you about my article next week. I will be gone all week attending American Legion Boys State as a counselor, this being my 18th year. So, I’m submitting a story I wrote as an OWL assignment 11 years ago. It was our interview with a kindergartener.
I think you will adore this young man’s imagination. He had me dripping with anticipation as he described the events of his life. It turned out to be a fun story to hear and I’m pretty sure you are going to enjoy his story as much as I enjoyed the interview and writing it.
* * *
I’ll be back in a couple of weeks. Visit the sick and the infirm and pray for the souls we have loved and lost.