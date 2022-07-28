Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Since I started this column, I’ve tried to make it clear that it is not a continuation of Kaye’s column. She had a knack and a following of readers who loved her format — and the information she provided to them was what they wanted. How she managed to keep track of all the birthdays and anniversaries is beyond me. I can’t follow that amazing feat.

But saying that, I will make this one exception. My friend and fellow Legionnaire, Ken Gilpatrick, will soon be celebrating the 50th anniversary of his 50th birthday. Do I need to let that sink into you for a while? He came into this world on Aug. 13, 1922. We need to celebrate his longevity; we need to celebrate his service to our country in a time of war.

