Since I started this column, I’ve tried to make it clear that it is not a continuation of Kaye’s column. She had a knack and a following of readers who loved her format — and the information she provided to them was what they wanted. How she managed to keep track of all the birthdays and anniversaries is beyond me. I can’t follow that amazing feat.
But saying that, I will make this one exception. My friend and fellow Legionnaire, Ken Gilpatrick, will soon be celebrating the 50th anniversary of his 50th birthday. Do I need to let that sink into you for a while? He came into this world on Aug. 13, 1922. We need to celebrate his longevity; we need to celebrate his service to our country in a time of war.
Because of Japan’s geographical proximity to Alaska, the United States was very suspicious of the Japanese during WWII. Ken served much of his time in the Army on outpost, guarding the coastline of Alaska on Kodiak Island. There were no incidents of enemy intrusion while Private Gilpatrick was in that area, so we only assume it was because of Ken’s expert surveillance capabilities that saved America from an attack on our northwestern coast. Well anyway, that’s my story.
There is so much more to Ken’s story than I have room for in this column. I intend to write his full story in weeks to come.
I think there will be a private family gathering soon and I hope there will be a public celebration for our community later.
From late June to early September, even in town, you’ll hear the constant drone of a far-away aircraft zigzagging over the not- too-distant farmland. Not just airplanes but a small swarm of “air tractors!”
This week I’m switching from bus fumes to airplane fumes. I took a drive out to the Oelwein Airport to watch the crop duster planes refuel and load fungicide under the belly of the beast. But trust me these are NOT your grandpa’s “go and blow” field sprayers. These guys are high tech and cover several hundred acres of Iowa’s best cropland with GPS precision and accuracy; but most of all, safety for the area they are spraying. Their workday consists of 25 to 30 flights a day from the Oelwein and Independence bases to anywhere from 20 to 25 miles away.
They download maps that are integrated with just about everything the pilot needs to know to give their client the most effective crop spray possible while minimizing other environmental issues. Concerns like private beehives, communication towers, farm ponds and detasselers, to name a few.
I met with Kyle Rich, owner of Crop Care by Air. He’s run a family air crop business out of the Oelwein Airport since 2005. He has three sons who have grown up in this business and all are active participants. Kaleb, Kolby, Kyler plus mom Melody, back at the base station, tweaking maps to print off her laptop for the pilot’s assignments.
Kaleb is currently a pilot and Kyler is a student pilot and being groomed to manage the business. The firm also hires local help for loading fuel and product onto the planes. Brody Rogers and Ian Paul are 2022 graduates of OCHS and are summer employees as is Keegan Rich, nephew of the owner. Ian Paul took pilot lessons during his senior year and is quite at home on that turf.
A city boy like me, obviously out of my element on a runway or a bean field, asked Mr. Rich, “What’s the advantage of planes over ground applicators?” Perhaps a little biased but able to back up his opinion, Rich shared with me an article in a trade newspaper, “Iowa Farm Today.” It quoted Darrin Mueller, an Iowa State plant pathologist, who wrote: “In terms of management, research hasn’t shown an advantage for planes or highboys but in a recent study, 2 gallons per acre of aerial application was as effective as 15 gallons per acre from a ground application.” That convinced me, but how am I going to get that plane to spray my lawn, so the neighbors don’t complain about pictures vibrating off their wall?
If you helped build the iconic wooden playground at Little Husky 20 years ago, you probably took advantage of having your name engraved on a wooden slat for all to see for eternity. Well, it seems “eternity” knocked on our door and said, “Get these wooden slats off our NEW playground.” If you remember doing that and want your name slat back, a little weather worn now, not unlike ourselves, please email kseeders@oelwein.k12.ia.us. They have salvaged them from the wrecking ball, but you need to claim yours soon.
Oelwein Community Plaza has tables, chairs, some kitchen items available for any local non-profit or church that could use them. Call the Chamber office if you would like to take a look 319-283-1105
Look to the sky in the next couple of weeks and wave to the yellow and blue air tractors buzzing around Oelwein. They may just tip their wings to wave back.