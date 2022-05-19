By Jake Blitsch
Columnist
Kids Fly FREE at the Oelwein Airport, tomorrow morning, May 21. Flights are from 8 a.m. to noon, pending good weather. Contact: eaa227.com for preregistration. Online Liability form must be printed, signed and accompany each youth prior to flight. Onsite registration: Parent/legal guardian must be present at registration. For all kids ages 8-17.
Rides will be given on a first come – first served basis. The event is hosted by Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Chapter 227. Visit them on Facebook EEA227. Questions: Call 283-5089.
The American Legion Auxiliary will be sponsoring a breakfast on Memorial Day, May 30, 7:30 – 9:30 a.m. Stop at the Legion Hall before you go to the program at Woodlawn and get a full meal of pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, juice and coffee. A free will donation will get you a full belly and lots of fellowship. Come in and meet Tom Hallberg, 20-year Navy man and 2002 Oelwein grad. He will be our event speaker that day.
CONGRATULATIONS! Oelwein Seniors will walk across the stage to get their diploma on Sunday, May 22 at 2 p.m. This is the last time these 2022 classmates will ever be together again as a unit. Think about that, seniors, while you’re sitting there waiting for your named to be called. Look around. It will never be like this again!
Applications for Miss Oelwein 2022/2023 are available at the high school and at the OCAD office. These are due back by Wednesday, May 25. Contestants must be 16 years old by Aug 11th as this title is your gateway to county, state, and national competition. Don’t miss out on this first step to becoming Miss America.
OCAD’s first Party in the Park is fast approaching, June 9 at Plaza Park, 5-8 p.m. Sit back, people watch and listen to the music of “Hard Salami.” I haven’t heard of them either, but I trust Deb and Carolyn to book some good music. Lots of prizes to be given away by some very generous sponsors.
The American Legion will be having their annual flag retirement ceremony at 6 p.m. June 14 (Flag Day), near the garage, south of the legion building. Duane Larson always does a wonderful job deposing the tired and worn-out flags with dignity and respect. These are flags given to us throughout the year by you, recognizing that your shredded stars and stripes need to come down. It is a ceremonial event and a great opportunity to bring the children and let them witness the burning with dignity, the symbol of our nation. This is real patriotism.
Relay for Life of Fayette County opening ceremonies will be held on Saturday, June 18. Join them at the Oelwein high school track in Husky Stadium from 5-10 p.m. All cancer survivors, patients, and their caregivers/families are invited to attend and will be honored during this event. You have earned this! You’ve fought the hard fight. Share this time of glory with others who can appreciate your journey.
To register as a survivor or request luminaria, Contact JoAnn Treptow at 563-637-2428 or Mary Reeder at 319-283-5347
Big doings coming next month at the Grace Methodist Church. Everybody’s already talking about it. Grab your scissors because you’re going to want to cut this out of the paper and put it on your fridge with that peace sign magnet your daughter left you when she went to college. So here it is. A drive through TENDERLOIN dinner on Wednesday, June 22.
But wait! There’s more. These are the same exact tenderloins you used to get at the Ice Cream Junction — Jim and Midge Arnold’s secret recipe. This whole event is in honor of that quirky little, fun-loving Midge Arnold. I can hear her giggling up there already. I’m not sure how they made them, but they were to die for. Times will be from 4 p.m. until they run out!
Oelwein Farmers Market, 8-11 a.m. on Fridays and 3-6 p.m. on Mondays at Orville Christophel Park (aka the log cabin) First Avenue and First Street SW. Can’t miss it, near the corner of walk and don’t walk. Nah, I just made that part up, but this is your chance to get some real healthy, home-grown food. Shop local!
One more notice about putting up flags at Woodlawn Cemetery — Tomorrow morning at 8 a.m. Bring the kids. We have lots of small flags to put near our veterans’ graves. “Many hands make light work,” Mom always said.
Love your neighbor; even the one who revs up his hot rod late into the night, and touch base with that crazy uncle you tell the kids to ignore at Christmas time. We’re all God’s children.