Around Town

Sacred Heart’s annual Ice Cream Social is Wednesday, Sept. 14.
It will take place in the gym from 4:30 — 6:30 p.m. The menu is varied. Pulled pork, America’s favorite- hot dogs, homemade pies, cookies, ice cream sundaes. Dine in, carry out, drive-up, it doesn’t get any easier than that.
This is open to the public and though there will be lots of food the main event will be the “socializing.” Show up and catch up.
Some low-life thief has stolen the Baby Land signs again at Woodlawn Cemetery. This is the second set of signs removed from that lot. It cost about $50 to replace them, not exactly grand larceny but morally disturbing. Is it someone who hates the name Baby Land (of which has been that name for very many years) or is it a pervert that just likes babies? Whoever is doing it please send me an anonymous letter explaining what your problem is with the signs. My address is in the phone book.
Reminder, the Knights of Columbus Tootsie Roll Drive is coming next week. The money goes to those Oelwein residents with special needs. The Knights will be out Thursday, Sept. 15, Friday the 16 and Saturday the 17. The Knights of Columbus Fun Day for those with special needs will be Sunday, Sept. 18, at the K of C grounds on South Frederick, from 3 – 5 p.m.
Their Sacrifice, Our Pledge is the theme for this year’s National POW/MIA Recognition Day, established in 1979. On Friday, Sept. 16, we pause to remember the grief and hardships borne by all the families still awaiting news, and especially those of the 1,556 Vietnam War service members still missing in action. Each year a national ceremony is held in recognition for those who were held captive and returned, as well as those who remain missing.
We’re putting the finishing touches on the Saur-King Jet Plaza. This week we should be done with the landscaping and installation of the memorial benches with Walt’s and Royce’s names on them. Please set some time away for our dedication ceremony Sept. 25, starting at 1 p.m. That is Frankie King’s birthday (widow of Royce) and I think this will be a fitting tribute to Walt and Royce. If not for them, that jet would not be in our City Park.
Dollars for Scholars is having their annual tailgate feed Friday, Sept. 16, before the homecoming game. They will start feeding at 5 p.m. in the bus barn. This is a major fundraiser for them so that all seniors who apply for a scholarship will get one. Because of some very generous sponsors, just about all the money made is profit that will go to $cholarship$. We are very lucky to have business sponsors like Fareway, Hy-Vee, Irvine Water and Fidelity Bank. Please try to support this event and thank these sponsors.
Thank you to everyone who wished me a speedy recovery with my recent heart/lung event. Everyone at Mercy One in Oelwein and Waterloo were very gracious and professional. The problem was my heart went into atrial fibrillation. Now, I’m Catholic and I didn’t think we were allowed to do that either.
Anyway, I didn’t know my heart was doing this, but I noticed while at the wellness center I was slowing down and finding it harder to breathe. As a man, I put it off too long and eventually went to my “almost doctor” Kristie Steinbronn - PA.
I say almost with all the love and respect she is due as a trained medical provider. She is marvelous and is currently keeping me alive. I really do trust her with my life. She, like many PA’s, does a wonderful job in this world with a lack of doctors and we are fortunate to have access to them.
Almost Doctor Kristie, (because she’s so astute), made a referral to a heart doctor, who after a barrage of tests, determined that I was in A-fib, and that’s why I was having trouble breathing. He set up an appointment to shock my heart back in rhythm. Quick and easy and the rhythm part of that procedure worked… BUT… it didn’t help my breathing. Then my doctor, the very talented Richard Valente, asked for a CT scan of my lungs. They determined that my lungs and around my heart were full of fluid. I felt like I was drowning. By this time, I could barely breathe. They immediately put me in the hospital and began giving me the diuretic, Lasix.
As it turned out I learned that Lasix can be a wonderful dietary supplement.
It makes you pee … A LOT!!! (I’ll bet after 75 years of writing her column, Kaye Frazer never used the word pee once) and after my editor reads this, this could be my last column. OK, let’s talk about that. Anyone who has never peed before, raise your hand. Well, I don’t see any hands up so if you’re offended at this part of the story, you might as well stop reading now.
I was in the hospital for three days and I lost 17 pounds. That Lasix is a miracle drug. I’ve been working out at the wellness center every day for eight years and never lost any weight. Come to find out all I had to do was pee and pee and pee, and I never even broke a sweat. How easy is that? And the real beauty of it was, it made me feel brand new. I walked out of that hospital thinking I was Lazarus.
Disclaimer: I joked, but Lasix is NOT for weight loss. Take only with your prescriber’s direction.
Well, the moral of the story is pay attention to your body when it starts acting up. You probably didn’t go to doctor school so don’t try to self-diagnose or think you can just wait it out. Get to the doctor or one of the many caring “almost doctors.” It may save your life.
