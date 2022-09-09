Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Around Town

Empty signpost at Babyland portion of Woodlawn Cemetery, after the sign was stolen for the second time.

Sacred Heart’s annual Ice Cream Social is Wednesday, Sept. 14.

It will take place in the gym from 4:30 — 6:30 p.m. The menu is varied. Pulled pork, America’s favorite- hot dogs, homemade pies, cookies, ice cream sundaes. Dine in, carry out, drive-up, it doesn’t get any easier than that.

Tags

Trending Food Videos