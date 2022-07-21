GREAT job, Sumner! The moving Vietnam Wall was beautifully presented. You left no stone unturned. You forgot no veteran’s feelings. As a Vietnam veteran myself, I never felt more welcomed to be home by so many well-meaning strangers. The (what seemed like thousands) volunteers in Sumner that helped with the parade and exposition of wall, wrapped all veterans in a virtual blanket of love, comfort and welcoming. Thank you!
I took my teenage grandsons to Sumner Sunday but wasn’t sure what their reaction would be. I tried to prep them on the meaning of the wall knowing full well I was probably doing this for myself rather for them. I just thought I needed to at least expose them to the reality of a war; the death, the loss of young men (and women) not much older than themselves right now. I just wanted to relate stealthily the magnitude of ending 58 thousand lives whose average age was 23.1 years old, that war is never glorious.
They are immersed in mind-numbing video games, many glorifying the acts of war but NEVER the consequences of these actions. I didn’t lecture, preach, or opine. I have no idea if I succeeded but, on the drive home, my 16-year grandson mumbled something to me that gave me a glimmer of hope. He said solemnly, “58 thousand killed is a lot isn’t it, Grandpa.” Yes, Aden, it is.
I suppose school bus transportation isn’t a real exciting topic for column subjects … but my beloved mentor Kaye Frazer advised me once when I asked what I should write about, answering succinctly, “Write about what you know.” Well after 16 years of sucking on school bus exhaust fumes, I thought I’d pull back the curtain a little with what goes on in that secret bus driver room.
It’s been so long since we experienced normal, I’m not sure we remember what normal is. COVID-19 hit us like an angry momma bear protecting her cubs. Recovering wasn’t going to be easy because we never knew when it would be over. And many say it’s not yet. No school from March until June of 2020. School came back in August with a divided schedule. School administrators tossed a lot of ideas against the wall to see what might stick. Then came the fall of 2021 and the main elementary school (Wings) closed for the year for remodeling. Again, school administrators balanced plates and saucers in the air on sticks never looking down, always keeping their eye on the best for your kids, in these very extreme situations.
With Wings closed and two remote schools taking the backfill, bus transportation was at best a nightmare and at worse, a nightmare. Buses were packed to barely the legal limit in some cases. Transportation to/from Sacred Heart and to/from Parkside had buses crisscrossing our city, passing each other zig zagging. It was reminiscent of a Joey Chitwood revival fair feature at times. I know there were times when I met myself and waved back.
Then things got crazier (if that’s a word) mid-spring of 2022, when our unflappable bus supervisor Mike Hillman decided to take his well-deserved retirement. In a circus like environment Mike was a bus juggler, worthy of the big tent. The timing of his retirement wasn’t the best for us, but it was for him, and we wished him well.
Sometimes fate prevails. Nathan Westendorf held the last full-time fireman position for the city of Oelwein. For a couple of years, the City Council had been planning on phasing out the full-time fire department, making it an all-volunteer department.
It is said that when one door closes, another door opens. Firefighter Nathan had already established himself as a favorite around the Oelwein school circuit with his many visits concerning fire safety. It was a given that he had the temperament to deal with kids and other qualifications the Oelwein Community School District needed for a transportation director. It was mid-year and seasoned bus directors were scarce, but Nathan was a good fit for our transportation department. He’s organized and for the last three months has passed the baptism transportation fire. (No pun intended).
So, in a little more than 30 days, school will start again. An almost new Wings Elementary School opens that should eliminate the crazy-eight bus routes of yore. I think things will be back to normal soon (insert laughing face emoji), perhaps a NEW normal. Watch this space.
I received an interesting phone call on Friday, July 15, from a former Oelwein resident and a Sacred Heart, 1965 grad. Bill Steffen asked me to meet him at the American Legion. He said his purpose here was to sponsor a delegate for Boys State next year out of the Oelwein Post. Bill has lived in Storm Lake for over 40 years and knew of my involvement in the Boys State program. He told me he went to Boys State in 1964 and it was one of his fondest memories he had through high school. He wrote me a check for the cost, telling me he hoped his sponsored delegate would get as much out of the program as he did. Bill said that summer at Boys State literally changed his life for the better.
The Boys State board of directors have often talked about urging other Boys State alumni for sponsorship, as shown by Bill Steffen’s example. I want his generosity to be shown throughout the state.
Thank you for taking the time to read my musings. Thanks to those who are urging me to continue. I am blessed by your confidence.