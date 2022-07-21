Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

A visit to the Moving Wall

Pictured at Sumner’s Moving Wall display, Jake’s grandsons Grayson Yearous front, Aden Yearous, middle, Talyn Yearous (visible in reflection) back, finding names on wall.

 JAKE BLITSCH | Oelwein Daily Register

GREAT job, Sumner! The moving Vietnam Wall was beautifully presented. You left no stone unturned. You forgot no veteran’s feelings. As a Vietnam veteran myself, I never felt more welcomed to be home by so many well-meaning strangers. The (what seemed like thousands) volunteers in Sumner that helped with the parade and exposition of wall, wrapped all veterans in a virtual blanket of love, comfort and welcoming. Thank you!

I took my teenage grandsons to Sumner Sunday but wasn’t sure what their reaction would be. I tried to prep them on the meaning of the wall knowing full well I was probably doing this for myself rather for them. I just thought I needed to at least expose them to the reality of a war; the death, the loss of young men (and women) not much older than themselves right now. I just wanted to relate stealthily the magnitude of ending 58 thousand lives whose average age was 23.1 years old, that war is never glorious.

