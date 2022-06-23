I’m away at the American Legion Boys State event this week so I’m submitting a story I wrote as an OWL (Oelwein Writers League) assignment in 2011. Hope you enjoy reading it as much as I did in writing it. This is a true story. (You couldn’t make this up).
Meet “Charlie,” a kindergartener …
I did not exactly know which direction my story would take me. My strategy was to ask a few questions and let the story drive itself. I started out with the question most small children love to be asked, “How old are you?” He responded emphatically that he was six and to reassure me, in case somebody as old as myself had trouble grasping large numbers like that, he displayed six fingers: five on one hand and one on the other. If I had reservations about a kindergarten youth who claims to be six years old, they were destroyed by his certainty and, of course, his back up data of six fingers.
From there I thought I would ask a safer question about his grandparents. The operative word here is “thought.” Charlie informed me that he had five grandpas. Assuming at his young age he could have great-grandparents or perhaps step-grandparents, five grandpas didn’t surprise me. (The surprise is coming later.)
Where do you live?
“Oh, that’s easy,” he said. “You go over across, turn this way, go that way some more, turn one more time, go up the steps and ring the doorbell.”
This oration wasn’t delivered with the monotone voice of the directions you get with your car’s GPS. It was served up with the animations and gyrations of the home team’s mascot, in the lead, at a championship game. Complete with flailing arms and rolling eyes. I actually felt like I was having an out-of-body experience, floating toward that destination.
“Do you have any brothers and sisters?” I asked. “Yes, five sisters and six brothers.” Doing the quick math, I say to myself, “that’s 12 kids!” Then he drops the BIG bombshell on me: he’s the oldest!
OKkkkk. At this point my mind is doing mental gymnastics and I know with this new information that I’m going to have trouble on this cerebral pommel horse and the judges are going to hate my dismount. I shake my head, rub my eyes, and ask as calmly as I can, “You’re the big brother?”
He then proceeds to tell me he helps his mom with the younger ones, giving them piggyback rides, rocking them to sleep and feeds them with a bottle.
Relief is on its way in the form of Charlie’s teacher, Mrs. Sperfslage, stopping by our table to ask how things are going in the interview.
“Very well. . . I think.” I then tell her how impressed I am with how he helps his mom with all his brothers and sisters. After a deer-in-the-headlight moment, she bends down in my direction, whispers, with a hand cupped over her mouth, that Charlie is an only child. Even with this revelation I know what I should believe but I have NO intentions of challenging his side of the story.
Grasping for a safe topic, he saves me by telling me his dad is going to build him a tree house, but you have to have a secret password to get in.
“Well sure,” I say, remembering my youth, “you don’t want girls getting into your tree house.”
“Only my girlfriends,” Charlie says. See, there I go again. Trying to assume that the dislike little boys have for little girls, never changes. Wow! What a difference a half century makes.
Knowing that sometimes you should not ask a question you may not want to know the answer to, I asked nervously, “How many girlfriends do you have?”
Six he told me without hesitation. I didn’t really think I should pry but I was a bit curious, so I asked if he knew all their names. After a long pause to that query, he squinted his eyes as he looked up to the ceiling, pondering silently, either looking for their names scrolled mystically in the ceiling tile or perhaps hoping if he waited long enough, someone as old as me, would have forgotten the question.
I didn’t press him, but with some trepidation, I asked a follow up question about the tree house. He explained to me that it would be in the big tree in his backyard and that you would need a ladder to get up there. He would have his fishing stuff, batteries, his video games, and a BB gun. I immediately had flashbacks of the nightly news of a Texas tower shooter back in the sixties, so I quizzed him about his targets.
“No people though, right?” I said, hoping to get the answer I was looking for.
“No. Not people! Just stuff on the ground,” he reassured me.
“What are the batteries for,” I asked.
“Well, in case the TV dies,” he answered incredulously.
He went on to explain the floor plan including the room for toys and a bathroom with a tub, shower, and toilet. I couldn’t pass up this question — I had to ask.
“When you flush the toilet where does the stuff go?”
“Dad’s going to hook it up, but I don’t know where it goes. That’s his problem.”
With that came the end of the interview and not a moment too soon. I learned a lot from that interview. The most remarkable lesson I learned though was that with youth there comes a certain innocence. And with advanced age, sometimes comes the baggage of the arrogance of assumption. When you ask questions, you don’t always get the answers you expect. Sometimes you get answers you deserve.