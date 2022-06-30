From several positive responses I received, I hope those who read Charlie’s Story in last week’s column enjoyed it.
I am back from American Legion Boys State, and it was a great week. We had four delegates from Oelwein and four Oelwein counselors who gave up a week of their busy summer schedule to guide ours and 200-plus boys from all corners of the state, through last week’s program. For the past five years Oelwein has consistently made a strong showing at Camp Dodge for this prestigious event.
An added feature at Boys State this year was a guest speaker at our first assembly on Monday. Lt. Tim Hadley, Oelwein High School’s Principal and National Guard Chaplain, gave the benediction and an inspirational speech to the attendees. He was well received and as I was able to introduce him to the Boys Staters, I declared it “Oelwein Day” at Camp Dodge.
So, one Plaza going down, and another Plaza materializing.
As the task of rejuvenating the jet and the area around it at City Park, the various phases are progressing very well. The Jet restoration itself is almost complete and the overhead lighting has been installed. It now looks spectacular both day and night. For those of you as old as me, if you want to see the plane lit up at night you should set you alarm for 9:30 and then go see how nice it is looks.
The plan is to create a “plaza” in the vicinity of the jet and dedicate it to the two men most responsible for the plane being here. We of course must get permission from the Park Board and eventually the Oelwein City Council to declare that area, by resolution, The Saur-King Jet Plaza in honor of Walt Saur and Royce King. A decorative concrete pad will be installed below the jet with a stamped, multi-colored compass and a tinted slab-like surface surrounding it — and much more … watch this space.
The mural painted on the upper structure of the “Farmer’s Daughters Quilt & Retreat Center” on East Charles is more than awesome. How unique and festive. The artist, Brad Travis from Clear Lake, is the brother in-law of owner Sarah Ottesen. Brad’s wife is a twin to Sarah. Over 50 cans of spray paint were used, much of it purchased locally and maybe 90 hours of Brad’s artistic labor has beautified our city tremendously. Mr. Travis is how he is addressed as the Art teacher at Clear Lake High School.
Now for an “it’s a small world” coincidence: Sarah’s son Nathan spent the week with us at Boys State last week. (See paragraph 1)
The news from the Relay for Life mirrors what many, many other events have struggled with these last few years. ODR Headline: Relay for Life small yet mighty — Cancer fight fundraiser recovering from pandemic. They are not alone. Our Boys State event is trying to get back to where we once were and I’m sure there are hundreds if not thousands of events such as churches, clubs and businesses still struggling to come back. We all feel your pain and realize some things we just need to put in a higher authority’s’ hands and do the best we can.
Speaking of Relay for Life (RFL), that was an excellent side story about Spencer Logan never missing a RFL event since BEFORE he was born. I’ve known Spencer since he was a very young boy, and he has always been smart, compassionate and a leader among his peers. His continued support for this great cause is not surprising to me.
Congratulations to all the Queens, runner-up candidates and those local heroes chosen as Grand Marshals of their communities’ parades and even Old Grumps! I know it’s not like winning the Lottery but in some ways, acknowledgement of your commitment to your town, by your neighbors, is something money can’t buy. That’s Iowa nice at its best!
Happy Birthday, America on the 4th of July. Have a safe rest of your summer but remember, now that it’s past June 21st, the days start getting shorter, and we all know what that means. Winter is just around the corner.
NOW that is not funny! STOP IT!