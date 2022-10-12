Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Medicareresources.org offers tips for Medicare’s annual election period, which starts Oct. 15

Every year, many Medicare beneficiaries make mistakes during open enrollment that could cost them hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars a year. Today medicareresources.org released tips to help consumers avoid costly mistakes while evaluating and selecting Medicare coverage.

