Baked Pecan French Toast

Ingredients:
6 slices cinnamon bread, thick or thin
1 pkg honey nut spreadable cream cheese (7.5 oz)
1 stick butter (½ c)
1½ c brown sugar
1 tsp cinnamon
½ tsp nutmeg
8-9 eggs
1 pinch salt
1½ c coffee creamer (French vanilla or hazelnut)
¾ c chopped pecans
Directions:
I could not find thick bread. Regular worked fine. If you can’t find the honey nut spread, use a regular cream cheese spread. Mix in 1½ Tbsp of honey and ½ Tbsp chopped pecans.
Spray a 13x9-inch baking dish with cooking spray.
Spread each slice of bread with a light layer of cream cheese and place in the dish.
In a separate bowl, melt butter and brown sugar. Set aside.
In another bowl, mix cinnamon, nutmeg, eggs, salt, and creamer. Pour over bread. Top with brown sugar mixture made in step above.
Sprinkle pecans over entire dish. Cover with foil and refrigerate overnight.
Next morning, leave covered and bake at 350°F for about 45 minutes.
Cut into squares and dust with powdered sugar or serve with a dollop of whipped cream.