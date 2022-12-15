Baked Potato Breakfast Skillet

Ingredients:
4 potatoes
Updated: December 15, 2022 @ 3:28 pm
Ingredients:
4 potatoes
1 c meat — bacon, ham, leftover ribs, or pork
1/2 c green pepper
1/2 c onion
1 T oil
1 T butter
1 tsp garlic powder
1 tsp season salt
1/8 tsp pepper
1 c shredded cheese
Directions:
1. The night before, bake 4 potatoes, let cool and put in refrigerator until morning.
2. Peel (or leave skins on) and dice potatoes. Add oil and butter to the skillet. Then add potatoes, onion, peppers, and spices. Sauté for 10 minutes on medium-low.
3. Add meat and sauté for 15 minutes or until hot.
4. Add cheese, cover, and turn burner off for 5 minutes. Delicious by itself or serve with eggs cooked your way, cinnamon rolls, fresh fruit, etc.
