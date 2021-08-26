DES MOINES — K&K Club Lambs of Sumner received the Grand Champion banner at the Wether Sire/Dam Sheep show judged at the 2021 Iowa State Fair.
Junk Family Clublambs of Hudson won Reserve Grand Champion honors. Junk Family Clublambs also received Champion Ram while Huntrods Club Lambs of Collins received Reserve Champion Ram. JRS Livestock of Ellsworth won Reserve Champion Ewe.
Complete results below:
WETHER SIRE/DAM
Black Face Ram Lamb 120.5-142
1) Mark Hindman, Albia
2) Jeff Friest, Hubbard
3) Scott And Shelly Schmitz, Rhodes
4) Cole And Jenna Nelson, Perry
5) Jeff Friest, Hubbard
6) Cody Schmitz MacKenzie Tigges, Rhodes
7) Kirschten Sheep Farm, Alton
8) McIntosh Farm, Dunkerton
9) Huntington Club Lambs, Afton
10) James Mitchell, Fayette
11) James Mitchell, Fayette
Black Face Ram Lamb 176.5-218
1) Junk Family Clublambs, Hudson
2) Matthew Weeda, Ellston
3) Amthauer Club Lambs, Beaman
4) Lansing Suffolks And Club Lambs, Ossian
5) Knipper Club Lambs, Earlville
6) Kolbet Club Lambs, Rudd
7) Adam Vandevanter, Treynor
8) Scott And Shelly Schmitz, Rhodes
9) Lansing Suffolks And Club Lambs, Ossian
10) Adam Vandevanter, Treynor
11) Kolbet Club Lambs, Rudd
Black Face Ewe Lamb 93-117.5
1) Shahan Club Lambs, Jefferson
2) Bobb Club Lambs, Fort Madison
3) Bobb Club Lambs, Fort Madison
4) Henry Show Lambs, Ames
5) Gourley Brothers, Webster City
6) Huntington Club Lambs, Afton
7) Huntington Club Lambs, Afton
8) JRS Livestock, Ellsworth
9) Werners’ Hilltop Farm, Grinnell
10) Werners’ Hilltop Farm, Grinnell
11) McIntosh Farm, Dunkerton
12) Huntington Club Lambs, Afton
13) Chris Treimer, Durant
Black Face Ewe Lamb 118-124.5
1) JRS Livestock, Ellsworth
2) Randy Leete, Elk Horn
3) Shahan Club Lambs, Jefferson
4) Adam Vandevanter, Treynor
5) Lansing Suffolks And Club Lambs, Ossian
6) Tanner Sloan, Alburnett
7) Fletcher Flynn, Keota
8) Gourley Brothers, Webster City
9) Hild Brothers Show Stock Llc, Webster City
10) Zahradnik Livestock, Inc., Belle Plaine
11) Cole And Jenna Nelson, Perry
12) Chapman Family, Williamsburg
13) Huntington Club Lambs, Afton
14) James Mitchell, Fayette
Black Face Ewe Lamb 125-133.5
1) Bierle Club Lambs, Creston
2) Keitzer Club Lambs, Mediapolis
3) Lansing Suffolks And Club Lambs, Ossian
4) Tanner Sloan, Alburnett
5) Adam Vandevanter, Treynor
6) Clarabell Knapp, Bloomfield
7) Lansing Suffolks And Club Lambs, Ossian
8) Chapman Family, Williamsburg
9) Sadie Fastert, Rock Rapids
10) Kolbet Club Lambs, Rudd
11) Lansing Suffolks And Club Lambs, Ossian
12) McIntosh Farm, Dunkerton
13) Wild Country Club Livestock, Perry
Black Face Ewe Lamb 134-138.5
1) Chad Heisdorffer, Sigourney
2) Fletcher Flynn, Keota
3) Keitzer Club Lambs, Mediapolis
4) Lansing Suffolks And Club Lambs, Ossian
5) Chapman Family, Williamsburg
6) Hochstedler Show Lambs, Marion
7) Enfield Club Lambs, Maxwell
8) Hochstedler Show Lambs, Marion
9) K & K Club Lambs, Sumner
Black Face Ewe Lamb 139-159.5
1) K & K Club Lambs, Sumner
2) Oakes Club Lambs, Boone
3) Johnson Farms, Waverly
4) Henry Show Lambs, Ames
5) Lansing Suffolks And Club Lambs, Ossian
6) Adam Vandevanter, Treynor
7) Lansing Suffolks And Club Lambs, Ossian
8) Huntington Club Lambs, Afton
9) Kolbet Club Lambs, Rudd
10) Hochstedler Show Lambs, Marion
11) Hannah Johnson, Bloomfield
12) Adam Vandevanter, Treynor
13) Johnson Farms, Waverly
14) James Mitchell, Fayette
White/Speckled Face Ram Lamb
1) Huntrods Club Lambs, Collins
2) Oakes Club Lambs, Boone
3) Tanner Sloan, Alburnett
4) Wild Country Club Livestock, Perry
5) Werners’ Hilltop Farm, Grinnell
6) Shimmering Pines Club Lambs, New Virginia
7) Tanner Sloan, Alburnett
8) Kirschten Sheep Farm, Alton
9) K & K Club Lambs, Calmar
10) K & K Club Lambs, Calmar
11) Shimmering Pines Club Lambs, New Virginia
White Face Ewe Lamb
1) Chad Heisdorffer, Sigourney
2) Tanner Sloan, Alburnett
3) Huntrods Club Lambs, Collins
4) K & K Club Lambs, Calmar
5) Werners’ Hilltop Farm, Grinnell
6) K & K Club Lambs, Calmar
7) Tanner Sloan, Alburnett
8) Cole And Jenna Nelson, Perry
9) Cole And Jenna Nelson, Perry
10) Tanner Sloan, Alburnett
11) Tanner Sloan, Alburnett
12) Head Club Lambs, Derby
13) Chris Treimer, Durant
Champion & Reserve Ram
Champion) Junk Family Clublambs, Hudson, x
Reserve) Huntrods Club Lambs, Collins, x
Champion & Reserve Ewe
Champion) K & K Club Lambs, Sumner, x
Reserve) JRS Livestock, Ellsworth, x
Grand & Reserve Grand Champion
Champion) K & K Club Lambs, Sumner, ewe
Reserve) Junk Family Clublambs, Hudson, ram