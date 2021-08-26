Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

DES MOINES — K&K Club Lambs of Sumner received the Grand Champion banner at the Wether Sire/Dam Sheep show judged at the 2021 Iowa State Fair.

Junk Family Clublambs of Hudson won Reserve Grand Champion honors. Junk Family Clublambs also received Champion Ram while Huntrods Club Lambs of Collins received Reserve Champion Ram. JRS Livestock of Ellsworth won Reserve Champion Ewe.

Complete results below:

WETHER SIRE/DAM

Black Face Ram Lamb 120.5-142

1) Mark Hindman, Albia

2) Jeff Friest, Hubbard

3) Scott And Shelly Schmitz, Rhodes

4) Cole And Jenna Nelson, Perry

5) Jeff Friest, Hubbard

6) Cody Schmitz MacKenzie Tigges, Rhodes

7) Kirschten Sheep Farm, Alton

8) McIntosh Farm, Dunkerton

9) Huntington Club Lambs, Afton

10) James Mitchell, Fayette

11) James Mitchell, Fayette

Black Face Ram Lamb 176.5-218

1) Junk Family Clublambs, Hudson

2) Matthew Weeda, Ellston

3) Amthauer Club Lambs, Beaman

4) Lansing Suffolks And Club Lambs, Ossian

5) Knipper Club Lambs, Earlville

6) Kolbet Club Lambs, Rudd

7) Adam Vandevanter, Treynor

8) Scott And Shelly Schmitz, Rhodes

9) Lansing Suffolks And Club Lambs, Ossian

10) Adam Vandevanter, Treynor

11) Kolbet Club Lambs, Rudd

Black Face Ewe Lamb 93-117.5

1) Shahan Club Lambs, Jefferson

2) Bobb Club Lambs, Fort Madison

3) Bobb Club Lambs, Fort Madison

4) Henry Show Lambs, Ames

5) Gourley Brothers, Webster City

6) Huntington Club Lambs, Afton

7) Huntington Club Lambs, Afton

8) JRS Livestock, Ellsworth

9) Werners’ Hilltop Farm, Grinnell

10) Werners’ Hilltop Farm, Grinnell

11) McIntosh Farm, Dunkerton

12) Huntington Club Lambs, Afton

13) Chris Treimer, Durant

Black Face Ewe Lamb 118-124.5

1) JRS Livestock, Ellsworth

2) Randy Leete, Elk Horn

3) Shahan Club Lambs, Jefferson

4) Adam Vandevanter, Treynor

5) Lansing Suffolks And Club Lambs, Ossian

6) Tanner Sloan, Alburnett

7) Fletcher Flynn, Keota

8) Gourley Brothers, Webster City

9) Hild Brothers Show Stock Llc, Webster City

10) Zahradnik Livestock, Inc., Belle Plaine

11) Cole And Jenna Nelson, Perry

12) Chapman Family, Williamsburg

13) Huntington Club Lambs, Afton

14) James Mitchell, Fayette

Black Face Ewe Lamb 125-133.5

1) Bierle Club Lambs, Creston

2) Keitzer Club Lambs, Mediapolis

3) Lansing Suffolks And Club Lambs, Ossian

4) Tanner Sloan, Alburnett

5) Adam Vandevanter, Treynor

6) Clarabell Knapp, Bloomfield

7) Lansing Suffolks And Club Lambs, Ossian

8) Chapman Family, Williamsburg

9) Sadie Fastert, Rock Rapids

10) Kolbet Club Lambs, Rudd

11) Lansing Suffolks And Club Lambs, Ossian

12) McIntosh Farm, Dunkerton

13) Wild Country Club Livestock, Perry

Black Face Ewe Lamb 134-138.5

1) Chad Heisdorffer, Sigourney

2) Fletcher Flynn, Keota

3) Keitzer Club Lambs, Mediapolis

4) Lansing Suffolks And Club Lambs, Ossian

5) Chapman Family, Williamsburg

6) Hochstedler Show Lambs, Marion

7) Enfield Club Lambs, Maxwell

8) Hochstedler Show Lambs, Marion

9) K & K Club Lambs, Sumner

Black Face Ewe Lamb 139-159.5

1) K & K Club Lambs, Sumner

2) Oakes Club Lambs, Boone

3) Johnson Farms, Waverly

4) Henry Show Lambs, Ames

5) Lansing Suffolks And Club Lambs, Ossian

6) Adam Vandevanter, Treynor

7) Lansing Suffolks And Club Lambs, Ossian

8) Huntington Club Lambs, Afton

9) Kolbet Club Lambs, Rudd

10) Hochstedler Show Lambs, Marion

11) Hannah Johnson, Bloomfield

12) Adam Vandevanter, Treynor

13) Johnson Farms, Waverly

14) James Mitchell, Fayette

White/Speckled Face Ram Lamb

1) Huntrods Club Lambs, Collins

2) Oakes Club Lambs, Boone

3) Tanner Sloan, Alburnett

4) Wild Country Club Livestock, Perry

5) Werners’ Hilltop Farm, Grinnell

6) Shimmering Pines Club Lambs, New Virginia

7) Tanner Sloan, Alburnett

8) Kirschten Sheep Farm, Alton

9) K & K Club Lambs, Calmar

10) K & K Club Lambs, Calmar

11) Shimmering Pines Club Lambs, New Virginia

White Face Ewe Lamb

1) Chad Heisdorffer, Sigourney

2) Tanner Sloan, Alburnett

3) Huntrods Club Lambs, Collins

4) K & K Club Lambs, Calmar

5) Werners’ Hilltop Farm, Grinnell

6) K & K Club Lambs, Calmar

7) Tanner Sloan, Alburnett

8) Cole And Jenna Nelson, Perry

9) Cole And Jenna Nelson, Perry

10) Tanner Sloan, Alburnett

11) Tanner Sloan, Alburnett

12) Head Club Lambs, Derby

13) Chris Treimer, Durant

Champion & Reserve Ram

Champion) Junk Family Clublambs, Hudson, x

Reserve) Huntrods Club Lambs, Collins, x

Champion & Reserve Ewe

Champion) K & K Club Lambs, Sumner, x

Reserve) JRS Livestock, Ellsworth, x

Grand & Reserve Grand Champion

Champion) K & K Club Lambs, Sumner, ewe

Reserve) Junk Family Clublambs, Hudson, ram

