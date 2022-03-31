Basic recipes to heat up your taste buds

What is your comfort zone? Everyone has his or her own limits to what is comfortable, either in public or at home. Since the pandemic, I have noticed my public comfort zone is definitely smaller than it used to be and I don’t have the same desire to socialize in large groups that I once did.
Other things define comfort zone, like familiarities in activities, such as cooking. While I am in my comfort zone in my kitchen, I am out of my comfort zone when it comes to making pies, especially pie crust. I always feel very unskilled in that area, partially due to the fact that my daughter makes beautiful pies, as did my late mother-in-law, and my late Aunt Effie — the crusts flaky and baked to perfection every time! I stand in awe of their skills and in dismay at my own attempts, so I basically steer clear of pie baking unless I sneak in a refrigerated pie crust!
But, on the subject of store-bought products, I’m sure most cooks have used boxed cake or brownie mixes, even if they “jazzed” them up a bit. They are lifesavers when it comes to making treats to share at potlucks or family gatherings. My experience in making cakes from scratch has been limited to coffee cake or apple spice cake, but even then, a boxed cake mix can be the starter of something delicious. I came across the Italian Crème Bundt Cake recipe in one of the emails I get from Just a Pinch. Although it is a scratch cake, I think the directions make it easy enough for even beginner cooks to successfully bake it – and it looks so delicious. I am going to give it a try, but switch out the walnuts for slivered, toasted almonds and add a teaspoon of almond flavoring to the batter.
The Southwest Chicken recipe also looked fabulous so I will probably cook that up as well. An option on the chicken would be to use hind quarters instead of breasts, since they are much easier on the pocketbook these days and are on sale this week locally. The Nacho Beef Skillet is a one-pan simple supper that you can dress up or down with peppers, onions, or sub ground turkey or pork for the beef.
Just sharing a couple of ideas to make your comfort zone more comfortable!
Southwest Chicken with Honey-Roasted Corn Salsa
Ingredients:
2 c uncooked instant rice
2 c water
4 boneless skinless chicken breasts (about 1 lb.)
2 tbl taco seasoning mix (from 1-oz package)
2 tbl oil
1 med zucchini, sliced
1 bag (9 oz) frozen honey roasted sweet corn or 1 bag (10 oz) frozen corn
1¼ c salsa
Directions:
Cook rice in water as directed on box. Meanwhile, coat chicken with taco seasoning mix.
In 12-inch nonstick skillet, heat 1 tablespoon of the oil over medium-high heat. Cook chicken in oil 6 to 10 minutes, turning once, until golden brown on outside and juice of chicken is clear when center of thickest part is pierced (at least 165°F). Remove chicken from skillet; cover to keep warm.
In same skillet, heat remaining 1 tablespoon oil. Cook zucchini in oil 3 minutes, stirring occasionally. Meanwhile, cook corn in microwave as directed on bag. Add corn and salsa to skillet; cook about 3 minutes or until thoroughly heated.
Serve chicken over rice; top with salsa mixture.