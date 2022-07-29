WADENA — August is a month of celebrations for Charles and Patricia (Jones) Baumler, who will celebrate their 66th wedding anniversary and Charles’ 90th birthday! The two were married at the Presbyterian Church in Maynard, by the Reverend Cal Willemson, on Aug 11, 1956. Standing up for the couple was Stanley Yearous and Donna Murphy Lane.
The couple resided on Charlie’s home farm near Ossian before moving to a farm near Maynard. They then moved to an acreage north of Fayette. Charlie and Tricia now live in the Lima area, which has been their home for 50 years. Celebrating with them will be their three daughters, Elaine (Gerry) VandeVorde, LeAnn (Ken) Popenhagen, and Stacie (Pat) Gorkow; nine grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.