BBQ Pork and Peppers

Ingredients
4 bone-in pork loin chops (7 ounces each)
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 319-283-2144 or email circ@oelweindailyregister.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1-Month
|$10.99
|for 31 days
|6-Months
|$64.00
|for 180 days
|1-Year
|$124.00
|for 365 days
|3-Month
|$33.00
|for 90 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible..
Cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Updated: November 3, 2022 @ 6:52 pm
Ingredients
4 bone-in pork loin chops (7 ounces each)
1 large onion, chopped
1 large sweet red pepper, chopped
1 large green pepper, chopped
1 cup barbecue sauce
Chopped fresh parsley, optional
Directions:
Place chops in a 4-qt. slow cooker coated with cooking spray. Top with onion, peppers and barbecue sauce. Cover and cook on low 8-10 hours or until pork is tender. If desired, top with chopped fresh parsley.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Showers and thunderstorms. Morning high of 56F with temps falling to near 45. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.