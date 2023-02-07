Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Crisscross plant stand

Multi-layered plant stands, like this crisscross design, allow you to showcase many plants in a small space.

 Photo courtesy of Gardener’s Supply.com

Whether you want to create a tropical oasis indoors or dress up your décor, plants are the answer. A few plants set on the floor, hanging from the ceiling, or displayed on a table can beautify any room, boost your mood, and reduce stress.

Select plants suited to the growing conditions and your gardening style. This reduces ongoing maintenance and increases your growing success. If you tend to overwater, look for plants that thrive in moist soil conditions. Grow more drought-tolerant plants if you are a gardener that tends to underwater. Check plant tags for tips on light and water needs.

