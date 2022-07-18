VINTON — Producers and haulers who need to renew or obtain their certification in Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) or Beef Quality Assurance Transportation (BQAT) can preregister for in-person trainings in eastern and northeastern Iowa. Offered by the Iowa Beef Center, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, and the Iowa Beef Industry Council, the sessions will be held Aug. 9 through Sept. 21 and are available at no cost thanks to sponsors.
Denise Schwab, beef specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach, will present at all sessions and said participants are welcome to attend whichever session or sessions fit their needs.
Sessions are as follows
Persons should note at Dewitt, Fayette and Tama, advance registration is required, and the training will be cancelled if fewer than 10 people preregister.
BQAT. Aug. 8, 1-3 p.m. Dewitt, at the ISU Extension and Outreach Clinton County office, 400 East 11th St. RSVP to Schwab at dschwab@iastate.edu or the ISU Extension and Outreach Benton County office at 319-472-4739.
BQAT. Aug. 9, 1-3 p.m. Fayette, at the ISU Extension and Outreach Fayette County office, 218 S. Main. RSVP to Schwab at dschwab@iastate.edu or the ISU Extension and Outreach Benton County office at 319-472-4739.
BQA. Aug. 9, 6:30 p.m. Cascade, Cascade Livestock Auction, 743 IA-136. Preregister by Aug. 5 by calling Karen Bergfeld at Cascade Livestock Auction at 563-852-3533.
BQAT. Aug. 29 4-6 p.m. Tama, Tama Livestock Auction, 1908 E. 5th St. RSVP to Schwab at dschwab@iastate.edu or the ISU Extension and Outreach Benton County office at 319-472-4739.
BQA. Aug. 29, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tama, Tama Livestock Auction, 1908 E. 5th St. Preregister by Aug. 22 by calling Tama Livestock Auction at 641-484-3465.
BQA. Sept. 21, 8:30 to 10 a.m. Decorah, Decorah Sales Commission, 2123 Madison Road. Preregister by calling Decorah Sales Commission at 563-382-4203.
For those unable to attend a training, BQA and BQAT certifications are available online. For more information, contact Schwab at 319-472-4739 or dschwab@iastate.edu.