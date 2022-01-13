Beef Tortilla Taco Casserole

Ingredients:
1 lb. lean ground beef
1 pkg (1 oz) taco seasoning mix
²/³ c water
1 red bell pepper, cut into 1-inch strips
2 ¾ c thick chunky salsa
1 pkg (12 oz) frozen whole kernel sweet corn
6 flour tortillas for soft tacos & fajitas (6-inch)
2 c shredded Colby-Monterey Jack cheese blend (8 oz)
Directions:
1. Heat oven to 350°F. In 12-inch skillet, cook beef over medium-high heat 5 to 7 minutes, stirring occasionally, until thoroughly cooked; drain. Stir in taco seasoning mix, water and bell pepper strips. Simmer 3 to 4 minutes, stirring frequently, until thickened. Stir in salsa and corn.
2. Spray 13x9-inch (3-quart) baking dish with cooking spray. Cut tortillas in half; place 6 tortilla halves in bottom of baking dish.
3. Top with half of beef mixture (about 3 ½ cups). Sprinkle with ¾ cup of the cheese and remaining tortilla halves. Top with remaining beef mixture and cheese.
Spray piece of foil large enough to cover baking dish with cooking spray. Cover baking dish with foil sprayed side down. Bake 35 to 40 minutes or until heated through and cheese is melted.
To Make Ahead: Wrap foil-covered casserole in double layer of plastic wrap; label and freeze up to 3 months. To thaw and bake: Thaw overnight or until completely thawed in refrigerator. Remove plastic wrap. Bake 1 hour to 1 hour 10 minutes or until center is hot (165°F) and cheese is melted. To bake from freezer (no thawing): Heat oven to 350°F. Remove plastic. Bake 1 hour 30 minutes to 1 hour 40 minutes or until center is hot (165°F) and cheese is melted.
Tips from the Pillsbury Kitchens
If you’re destined for a potluck, make, bake, and freeze the casserole in a 13x9-inch foil pan. Thaw in the fridge the night before so you can just reheat it before heading to the party.
Tear up a bunch of fresh cilantro for sprinkling on each serving, along with setting out a bowl of sour cream or fresh lime wedges for a little tang to complement the richness of the dish.
Sub in ground turkey or chicken for the beef—they’re leaner but just as substantial as the beef.