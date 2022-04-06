Oelwein MacDowell Club met Tuesday, April 5, at the Oelwein Middle School for the monthly program and meeting. Middle School instrumental music teacher Melissa Franzen presented the program.
She explained her methods for starting the fifth grade students into the band program. She introduces them to several instruments they are interested in playing and helps them choose which they prefer. The beginning year is spent on rhythm, posture and instrument maintenance. Later in the year they work to play harmonies and group lessons are used to help them learn the skills necessary for their particular instrument.
The sixth grade students review the skills learned from the previous year and work to learn warm tone skills, different key signatures, and more individual instruction is provided to help each student at their level of ability. Franzen’s goal is to have every student finish Book 1 and progress at their individual speed.
Seventh grade students begin to play in ensembles of a few students with the same instrument. They continue to learn how to understand and read music more independently to enhance the experience of group and individual performances. Students from each grade level demonstrated their skills and showed the progression as they become more advanced in learning their instrument. A flute duet performed by Mrs. Franzen and elementary music teacher Mrs. Gruman concluded the informative and enjoyable program.
The business meeting was conducted by President Linda Murphy. The nominating committee presented a slate of officers for the coming year. They will be installed at the May meeting. The scholarship committee will provide forms for students to apply for summer camps and the Easton award winner will be selected for presentation at awards night in May. The membership committee will report on prospective new members at the next meeting for inclusion into the club for the coming year. Dues should be paid in May.
Upcoming events including the “Highwaymen” at the Williams Center on Saturday, April 9, and the middle school and high school band and vocal spring concerts were reviewed. Co-hostesses Betty Blunt, Julie Williams and Connie Mueller served refreshments at the close of the evening.
The final meeting of the year will be on Tuesday, May 3, at the home of Bob and Sue Jensen. They will present the program on “Art Repurposing.” Co-hostesses are Deb Vogel, Beth Kerr and Carol Piper.