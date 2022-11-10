Best Pumpkin Pie

The pumpkin pie recipe on the can of solid pumpkin is pretty good, but this recipe is richer and creamier. Hope you give it a try.
The pumpkin pie recipe on the can of solid pumpkin is pretty good, but this recipe is richer and creamier. Hope you give it a try.
3/4 c dark brown sugar
1/2 tsp salt
2 tsp cinnamon
1/2 tsp nutmeg
1/2 tsp ground ginger
1/4 tsp ground cloves
2 lg large eggs
1 tsp vanilla extract
1 can Libby’s solid pumpkin, don’t sub puree (15 oz)
1 can evaporated milk (12 oz)
1 unbaked 9” deep-dish pie pastry, homemade or Pillsbury sheet
sweetened whipped cream, Cool Whip or Ready Whip
Directions:
1. In a large bowl, beat eggs with a whisk.
2. Whisk in pumpkin stirring with the whisk.
3. Whisk in sugar, salt, and spices, again stirring in with a whisk.
4. Stir in vanilla.
5. Slowly whisk in evaporated milk.
6. Pour into unbaked pie shell.
7. Bake at 425° for 15 minutes. Reduce temp to 350° and bake 40-50 minutes longer. Pie is done when very center jiggles a little, like Jell-O and knife inserted about midway comes out clean.
8. Cool for about 2 hours before serving. The pie will set up completely as it cools.
You can also make 2 (9”) shallow pies out of this if desired.
