Valentine’s Day is peak season for online romance scams. The following is information to take heed and guard against romance scams on Valentine’s Day and at any time of the year. Information is from part of a study from SocialCatfish.com released on the State of Internet Scams 2021 using data from the FBI, IC3 and FTC.
Americans lost a record $304 million to romance scammers in 2020, up from $201 million in 2019. The numbers are projected to increase further when the 2021 government numbers are released as more people have looked for love online since COVID-19 began.
5 Signs You Are Being Catfished
1. Cannot Meet Because of COVID: The hallmark of a catfish scammer is to come up with excuses of why they cannot meet, such as pretending to be in the military overseas. The pandemic gives them a built-in excuse not to meet. Be careful.
2. Will Not Video Chat: The oldest excuse in the book… they cannot video chat with you because their video camera is supposedly “broken”, or they do not have the best access to Wi-Fi. These are red flags.
3. They Ask You for Money: Once they form an emotional connection with lonely victims, they ask for money. During COVID-19, scammers have begun saying they are sick and need help with treatment, or are low on food, water, and other supplies.
4. Poor Grammar: If the person claims to be American, but has terrible grammar, they may be a scammer.
5. Confesses Love Quickly: If you are stuck in your house with limited contact with your loved ones, then someone else’s sweet words can win you over. Scammers no the sooner they win your trust the sooner they can drain your bank account. Beware of someone who is moving too fast.
5 Ways to Avoid Becoming a Victim:
1. Never Give Money: Do not give anyone you meet online money, no matter the reason.
2. Meet or Video Chat: Do not form a relationship with someone who will not video chat with you or meet you in person.
3. Do not Give Personal Information: Scammers can use basic information to commit identity fraud, get access to your banks and steal your money.
4. Conduct Thorough Background Checks: Do not take someone’s word for it. Use reverse look-up sites to verify information, images, email addresses, phone numbers and online profiles.
5. Take Things Slow: If you like someone online, do not let them rush you. Nigerian romance scammers will be pushy about falling in love right away. If that is the case, know something is not right.