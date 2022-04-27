Birthday Cake Cinnamon Roll Lasagna

Ingredients:
2 cans (12.4 oz) refrigerated Pillsbury™ Cinnamon Rolls with Original Icing (8 count)
1¼ c milk
8 oz cream cheese, softened
1 c powdered sugar
12 oz Cool Whip frozen whipped topping, thawed
¹/³ c rainbow mix candy sprinkles
24 Oreo Golden birthday cake flavor creme sandwich cookies, coarsely crushed (about 4 cups)
Directions:
1. Heat oven to 400°F. Spray cookie sheets with cooking spray. Bake cinnamon rolls as directed on cans for faster bake method. Cool completely, at least 30 minutes. Refrigerate icing containers for later use.
2. Cut each cinnamon roll in half horizontally. In ungreased 13x9-inch (3-quart) glass baking dish, place 12 of the cinnamon roll bottom halves, cut sides up, in single layer. Cut remaining 4 bottom halves into smaller pieces to fill empty spots in between.
3. In small microwavable bowl, add icing from both containers; beat in milk with whisk. Microwave uncovered on High 20 to 40 seconds or until blended. Pour half of the icing mixture evenly over cinnamon roll layer.
4. In large bowl, beat cream cheese and powdered sugar with electric mixer on medium speed until smooth, scraping bowl frequently. Beat in 2 cups of the whipped topping. Stir in ¼ cup of the sprinkles. Spread cream cheese mixture on top of soaked cinnamon roll layer. Sprinkle 2 cups of the crushed cookies over cream cheese layer.
5. Repeat cinnamon roll layer with remaining 16 cinnamon roll halves, cut sides up, pushing halves into cookie-cream cheese layer. Pour remaining icing mixture over cinnamon roll layer. Drop whipped topping by spoonfuls on top of soaked cinnamon roll layer; spread evenly. Refrigerate 4 hours.
6. When ready to serve, sprinkle remaining cookies and sprinkles on top.