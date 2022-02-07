The Oelwein Senior Dining Center was the place to be on Wednesday, Feb. 2, as members celebrated two “Groundhog Day” birthdays. Honorees were Kaye Frazer, 92, and Helen Hillman, 96.
There were delicious treats, birthday songs courtesy of the Birthday Bear, and plenty of camaraderie. They also celebrated Groundhog Day, even though Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow and predicted six more weeks of winter. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Phil has only been 40 percent accurate in the last 10 years.
All area seniors are invited to stop in at the Oelwein Senior Dining Center (mealsite) on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for morning coffee or lunch, served at 11:30 a.m. Reservations are required for lunch.