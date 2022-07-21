Sometimes one gets tired of the same old wraps. Try something different and just as delicious with canned refrigerator biscuits, flattened into a disc and filled with tasty taco meat.
Ingredients
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 319-283-2144 or email circ@oelweindailyregister.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1-Month
|$10.99
|for 31 days
|6-Months
|$64.00
|for 180 days
|1-Year
|$124.00
|for 365 days
|3-Month
|$33.00
|for 90 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Mostly clear skies this evening will become overcast overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable..
Mostly clear skies this evening will become overcast overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: July 21, 2022 @ 8:06 pm
Sometimes one gets tired of the same old wraps. Try something different and just as delicious with canned refrigerator biscuits, flattened into a disc and filled with tasty taco meat.
Ingredients
1 lb. lean (at least 80%) ground beef, cooked, drained
1 1/2 cups thick ‘n chunky salsa
1 can (16.3 oz) refrigerated Pillsbury™ Grands!™ Southern Homestyle Original Biscuits (8 Count)
1/2 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese or Mexican cheese blend (2 oz.)
Steps
In 10-inch nonstick skillet, mix cooked beef and 1/2 cup of the salsa. Cook over medium-high heat, stirring occasionally, until hot.
Press each biscuit into 6-inch round. Spoon 1/3 cup meat mixture and 1 tablespoon cheese onto center of each round. Fold dough in half over filling; press to seal. Place on greased cookie sheet.
Bake at 375°F 9 to 14 minutes or until golden brown. Serve with remaining salsa.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Mostly clear skies this evening will become overcast overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable.
Mostly clear skies this evening will become overcast overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable.
Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms in the morning. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 84F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.