This weekend we light the fourth and last candle in the Advent Wreath! Christmas will be Saturday!
It seems like it was just Halloween, with a little Thanksgiving before Advent and finally, Christmas!
People are busy shopping, baking, writing cards and all those little extras that go with the holiday as they look forward to celebrating with loved ones.
The gifts for the Giving Tree overflowed many of the church sanctuaries last weekend. It gives you a warm feeling to know that people are happy to share with others.
Thankfully we made it through the storm warning and predictions. Winter arrives Dec. 20 or Dec. 21, depends on which calendar you use. Do heed th warnings and take the necessary precautions.
Happy golden wedding anniversary wishes to Joy and Eugene Purdy.
It was great to see great-grandson, Seth, over the weekend. He was at grandparents, Jan and Tab, with his parents, Sarah and Shane. They were here to celebrate Sarah’s birthday.
Oelwein friends have learned that Marian Price, a former resident, has a new address. She is at St. Francis Manor, 2021 Fourth Avenue, Grinnel, Iowa 50112. Her late husband, Richard, was co-owner of Rite Price Office Supply.
Keep the sick, the shut-ins and the bereaved in your thoughts and prayers. Sympathy to the families of Peter Arndt, son of Barbara Arndt; David Dramstad, son of the late Sig and Eleanor Dramstad... Eleanor was an ODR co-worker; Karen Heckman, Virgil McClain, Margie Rasmussen, Les Ohl and Paul Strawn and all who have lost loved ones. Paul was the brother-in-law of my sister, Anne. Karen was a church and CDA friend; Margie was a classmate at Parkside grade school many years ago; Virgil was a friend from the Senior Dining Center; Les, grade school and neighborhood; Paul, and his brother Alan were the altar boys at our wedding in 1954.
COVID and the flu are in the headlines. Please take care. Wear your mask. Sanitize.
Plan to take the next two weeks off so wishing Dec. 18 birthday greetings to Novella Wilson; Dec. 20, Eisley Anderson; Dec. 22, Anna Mae Ryan; Dec. 23, Ellie Truog; Dec. 25, the Christmas babies, Vonnie Doyle, Betty Steffen, Joe Leo and Carol Nielsen; and Dec. 29, Sue Buhr; belated Dec. 14 wishes to Tom McMillan.
Three very special Christmas thank you go to Becky Fauser for her delicious date cookies (I’ve looked forward to those for many years; to neighbor and friend, Jesse Ledesma, who clears the snow and who this year repaired a Christmas tree he gave to us many years ago; to good friend Lyle Miller for a very special year-at-a-glance wall calendar; to Diana Smith for her “goodies” the year around; and to Jeff and Jan for everyday courtesies and kindnesses.
Christmas blessings to you and yours and best wishes for a happy and healthy New Year.