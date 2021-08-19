The closing of the 2020 Olympics events was as impressive as the opening. Host countries really put on a great show.
Busy weekend in Oelwein. The Oelwein Area Historical Society will host a flea market Saturday and Sunday at the museum. Saturday, the Italian-American Heritage group will celebrate with events at Red Gate Park, Mass at Woodlawn Cemetery and dinner at the American Legion hall.
Maynard Senior Citizens are gathering again on Tuesdays for cards at the Community Hall. Winners at Tuesday’s session were Verna Kerns and Katherine Cannell. Next Tuesday the monthly noon potluck will be resumed. All are welcome for cards and the potluck. Gordon Kelly has more information.
Last Friday the Plaza Senior Citizen Dining groups celebrated the birthdays of two long attendees … Ken Gilpatrick, who turned 99, and Beverly Smith, 93. Bev provided a cheese tray and a tray of assorted breads at breakfast, and Ken provided ice cream for lunch. They were serenaded with the birthday song at both events. Ken’s daughter, Jean, of Independence, joined the group for lunch.
Becky and Doug Wood, Park City, Utah, who spend time in Oelwein, were honored for their 41st wedding anniversary Monday at the Plaza Senior Dining Center. They provided breakfast pizzas and sweet rolls. Sharing in the courtesy were Becky’s mother, Norma Stewart, her niece, Christy Teague and daughters, Justice and Cammie, of Maynard, and members of the morning coffee group.
Made it to the Party in the Park and chatted with Jake Blitsch as we sat on the new bench dedicated to the memory of Roger Schulz.
Two power outages in one week! We can’t always blame foreign countries can we? Last Thursday the power came back in time to watch the magic of the Field of Dreams baseball game and all the hype that went with it. It was wonderful and so was all the press it received. The power outage Sunday was annoying … but hey, no wildfire, no mudslide, no earthquake, no flood … we are grateful!
My sister Anne and I, along with the late A.E. (Hap) Vyverberg, his daughter, Vicki Smith and my late husband, Jim, visited the Field of Dreams on our way to the wedding of cousin Cindy Krejci and Keith Jones in Palatine, Ill., in 1994.
The Swaab triplets, Gracyn, Gavin and Gage, celebrated their 11th birthdays Aug. 9, and in keeping with tradition, (started on their first birthdays) had a party at Pizza Ranch. Helping them celebrate were their grandparents, Joan and Jim Swaab and Pam and Duane Ohrt, and great-grandmother, Anne Strawn, and aunts and uncle, Jolissa Corbett and children, Oliver, Arlo Jeanne and Lincoln Grant, Freeport, Ill., and Jori and Chad Rechkemmer.
Cousins Norman Nabholz and Gretchen Taylor, West Union, were in town Sunday so Anne and I joined them for lunch at Pizza Ranch. We celebrated Gert’s Aug. 21st birthday with a cupcake and the birthday song.
How good it was to see Connie Galer Ellis, Austin, Texas the other day! She has been visiting relatives in Iowa and, of course, sister Cindy Schrader and family in Oelwein.
Had a nice visit with Steve Koch when he brought over sweet corn the other day. Thanks to Edith and Norma for the garden produce. Personal to Dieter, keep out of the hospital!
Happy Aug. 25 birthday wishes to Jeff Gearhart and Linda Woodward; Aug. 26, Helen Warnke; Aug. 27, Rita Thole; Aug. 29, Cheryl Patera and Gerry Kane; and Aug. 30, Paul Ryan and Brandy Hershey.
At the Aug. 9 Oelwein City Council meeting, a citizen asked, “what will be rebuilt after the Plaza is torn down?” The city administrator responded, “a small committee was created by the Chamber to design the expanded park area.” Inquiring minds want to know “who makes up the small committee?”
Where in Oelwein can you buy a television antenna?
Keep the sick, the shut-ins and the bereaved in your thoughts and prayers. Sympathy to the families of June Griffith and Eunice Taylor and all who have lost loved ones.
Have a beautiful week. Be safe.