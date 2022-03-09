Pray for the people of Ukraine and peace in the world. Many of the television images from Ukraine are horrific.
This is the weekend to change the clocks … spring ahead, fall behind. Daylight Saving Time begins March 13 at 2 a.m. Remember to change the clocks ahead one hour when you retire Saturday night.
After an absence of several years, due to the Covid pandemic, members of the Oelwein Hebron Lodge #374, will host a pancake brunch at the Masonic Temple, Sunday, March 13. Pancakes, sausage and coffee will be served from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Veterans of Foreign Wars members invite you to their St. Patrick’s Day chili and chicken-rice soup supper Thursday, March 17. Serving will be from 4:30-6:30 p.m. The VFW building is located at 120 N. Frederick Ave., across the street from the Masonic Temple.
Heard the Church Women United Day of Prayer and the “Dancing Dream” concert at the Williams Center for the Arts were well attended. Sorry to have missed both.
Josie Walrath saw her first robin last Sunday morning. Jan also saw several robins as well as geese flying north. Deb Kunkle and sister Robbie Juchem saw two in the yard at Central Manor Saturday morning. I’m still waiting.
It’s never too early to have tornadoes in Iowa … sadly, the one last Saturday was a deadly one. Spring begins March 20.
Happy birthday March 12 to Teresa Miculinich; March 13, Deacon Jim Patera and Father Richard Kuhn; March 14, Josie Walrath; March 16, Judy Stokesberry; March 17, Doug McFarlane; and March 18, Chad Rechkemmer.
Monday, March 14, is National Napping Day and March 18 is World Sleep Day. March 19 is St. Joseph Day.
Happy St. Patrick’s Day greetings to all my Irish cousins and friends!
The two beautiful young receptionists and the handsome doctor make my day with their cheery greetings and the doctor saying, “you are not complaining, you are describing your symptoms.”
Keep the sick, the shut-ins and the bereaved in your thoughts and prayers.
Sympathy to the families of Annie Suffern Anglin, Kevin “Jon” Moritz, Don Kappes, Mirriam “Midge” Arnold and all who have lost loved ones. Annie was the daughter of the late Frank and Frankie Suffern. Frank was with Interstate Power and Frankie worked at the ODR. I think Annie worked at the paper, too. I think she was with us at the Rock Festival. And Midge will be remembered for those delicious burgers and generous ice cream cones at Ice Cream Junction.
Have a beautiful week. Stay safe. Pray for peace in Ukraine. Remember to change the clocks forward.