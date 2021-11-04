Congratulations to the winners in the Tuesday elections!
Happy 90th birthday today to Don O’Hara! Happy birthday Nov. 7 to Tony Harmon; Nov. 8, Marlene Heller and pen pal Lucia Francioni of Italy; Nov. 10, Tom Harmon in Hawaii; Nov. 12, Bill Rosenstiel; Nov. 14, Jim Ferrari; Nov. 15, Edith Biddinger and Loel Gross; Nov. 17 daughter Jan Sly, John Harrington, Helen Schroedermeier, Larry Murphy, Mary Ann Gathman, Tonetta Rubino Fangman, and Jamie Vyverberg Smith.
Time to change the clocks … again. Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday, Nov. 7. Turn the clock back one hour before you retire Saturday night. And remember to change your watch, too! It’s also a good time to check batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.
Veterans’ Day will be observed next Thursday, Nov. 11. The Oelwein American Legion will serve a roast beef and mashed potatoes supper, 4:30-6:30 p.m. for a free will donation. Veterans eat free of charge. The meal is sponsored by Fareway. Area veterans are encouraged to attend the Veterans’ Day program at 9 a.m. at the Williams Center, to be recognized for their service.
Thanks to all the organizations and citizens who helped make Halloween a special time for youngsters!
The treats at the Senior Dining Center have been especially delicious lately, thanks to Teresa Miculinich, Norma Stewart, Millie Jessen and Josie and Gary Walrath.
It was good to visit with the Rubino family members at the Celebration for Life service for Rose Marie Maher last Saturday. She was the daughter of the late Anthony and Angelina Rubino Funaro and a graduate of Oelwein High School. She and her late husband had two children, a son, Donald, an attorney in Georgia, and a daughter, Angela, who is deceased. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Joseph and Anthony, and sisters, Mary and Teresa, all of Oelwein, and Millie, and Frances, Chicago, and Rose, California. The Rev. Richard Kuhn and friends from Creighton University were among those attending.
Had a trip down memory lane the other afternoon when Keith Jarchow stopped by with a bucketful of match books. The matchbooks were souvenirs of local establishments among them Kerwin’s, Ritchie’s, Strang Tire, the Chevrolet garage, the Smoke Shop and Geary’s. Had to call Anna Mary Harrington to check the location of Geary’s, which was a favorite hangout for teens as was Tousley’s.
Out-of-state classmates checked in this past week. Alice Horecka Deyo called from Blairsville, Ga. Her late husband, Earl, was manager of Tru Kooler, a refrigeration firm with offices in the former Dollar General building. Alice’s father, George, was a linotype operator at the ODR way back when. Richard “Dick” Chado, whose parents operated the roller rink on the top floor of the Dollar General building, sent greetings from Upland, California. Dick is a successful businessman with a string of roller rinks and businesses in strip malls. Lee Edwards, who enjoys retirement, planes, and electronics e-mailed from Fountain Valley, California. I enjoy hearing from classmates and former residents.
Friends of MercyOne have started the Lovelight campaign. Lights stream from the top of Mercy Hospital from Sunday, Dec. 5 through Jan. 6. If you didn’t receive a form, contact Dawn Kendall or a member of Friends of MercyOne.
Have a beautiful week.
Stay safe. Wear a mask. Sanitize!